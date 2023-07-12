“The effort in making this shape”: BTS’ Jung Kook earns ARMYs praise for making a unique heart as he leaves for the U.S.

On July 12, BTS’ Jung Kook was spotted at Seoul’s Incheon airport as he left for the U.S. to make an appearance on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series. It will mark his first solo appearance on Good Morning America, having previously appeared with his group BTS in 2019 and 2021.

The Euphoria singer greeted fans and the media enthusiastically at Seoul’s Incheon airport, and despite covering his mouth with a mask, his smile was hard to miss.

BTS’ Jung Kook indulged the ARMYs and the paparazzi with some quick fan service by making different kinds of hearts as they cheered for him. Fans were impressed to see him make efforts to do fan service for the ARMYs, despite a long flight ahead of him.

"The effort in making this shape," @fonzydgreat_ wrote in a simple sentence, lavishing praise on the Euphoria singer for his amazing efforts.

BTS’ Jung Kook’s fans lavish praise on him for his incredible fan service at Seoul’s Incheon airport

JK DAILYʲᵏ @Daily_JKUpdate 🩷.. I love him so much!



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK

#Jungkook #Seven #JungKook_Seven



JUNGKOOK making his invented HEART🩷.. I love him so much!HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK JUNGKOOK making his invented HEART😭😭🩷.. I love him so much!HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK#Jungkook #Seven #JungKook_Seven https://t.co/heRlQAckzU

As Jung Kook left for the U.S., hashtags like "Have a safe flight, Jungkook," "Jungkookie," "Jungkook is coming," and Jungkook on GMA" trended on Twitter. The SEVEN singer, who is two days away from releasing his debut solo single, is flying to the U.S. for promotional activities for SEVEN.

He is all set to become the first K-pop solo artist ever to perform at the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series. He is the third act overall after his group and aespa to take over the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series. BTS’ maknae will be performing his debut single SEVEN at the first concert of this year’s series on July 14 in New York’s Central Park.

Dressed in a grey printed hoodie and matching trousers with a black mask covering his face, the SEVEN singer charmed ARMYs and the media by showing off hearts by contorting his hands in different shapes. Fans were bowled over by the fact that despite an exhausting flight ahead, the Dreamers’ singer didn’t forget to indulge his fans by showing off his incredible fan service.

ARMYs also lauded his creativity as he made different kinds of hearts, proving why he is called the “Golden Maknae” or Golden Youngster of BTS.

sᴇᴠᴇɴ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @97SARCHIVES HES SO CUTE HES SO CUTE 😭😭

tudor_tutor @tu27640 @jjklve He loves that damn heart!! And we love watching him trying to figure out how to make it @jjklve He loves that damn heart!! And we love watching him trying to figure out how to make it 💜💚

Nupur 💜 @DrNupurrk @jjklve Such a baby 🥺evrthing Jungkook does is so cute n endearing 🥰🫶 @jjklve Such a baby 🥺evrthing Jungkook does is so cute n endearing 🥰🫶

ً @SanikaCrisnarao 🤣 @JJK_Times How his heart comes small and cute, like theres no space for anyone in it? Jk teach me @JJK_Times How his heart comes small and cute, like theres no space for anyone in it? Jk teach me😍🤣

It is reported that BTS’ maknae will be participating in many promotional activities for SEVEN. In one of his recent Weverse lives, he also teased about performing SEVEN on stage without giving any further clarification.

While other activities haven’t been revealed yet, ARMYs are hoping that post-release of the song, the Euphoria singer will be making more appearances on celebrity chat shows, attending public events, and doing interviews to promote his solo single SEVEN.

BTS’ Jung Kook’s fans express concern when a Japanese fan tries to get close to the star at Incheon airport

BTS’ Jung Kook almost encountered an unruly fan at the airport today. The Euphoria singer smiled and greeted the media and fans enthusiastically, despite a grueling travel schedule ahead. While most ARMYs maintained a dignified distance and kept away from the Dreamers’ singer, one unruly fan tried to evade security and get close to BTS’ maknae.

The young fan dressed in purple quickly ran towards the SEVEN singer but security immediately surrounded the singer to avoid any unpleasant encounter. While most fans were understandably angry and upset with the news, they were pleased that the My You singer did not notice the mayhem and just left without turning around.

ARMYs warned their fellow fans to behave themselves in public spaces and not crowd BTS members. SEVEN feat. Han So-hee is all set to release on July 14 at 1 pm KST.

Poll : 0 votes