“This is destiny”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans decode rapper Latto’s special 7 connection ahead of the release of their collab SEVEN

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans have figured out American rapper Latto’s special connection to number 7 and are convinced that her collaboration with Bangtan’s maknae was meant to be. For those unfamiliar, Latto, also known as Big Latto, is one of America’s most prominent rap artists and has released two studio albums, three EPs and mixtapes, and 18 singles so far. SEVEN marks her first collaboration with BTS' Jungkook.

ARMYs found out that Latto’s last release, which was also her second studio album, was called 777. Fans of BTS are aware that the number 7 is very special to the members. Not only are there seven members in the group, but the Butter singers also have the number 7 tattooed on their bodies.

The fandom believes that Latto’s album 777 and her collaboration with BTS’ maknae signify a special connection between the artists. Also, the fact that their first-ever collaboration is for BTS’ Jungkook’s debut solo single, SEVEN, also solidifies this connection.

"This is destiny", wrote an ARMY who goes by the username skya, revealing that while 7 is BTS’ lucky number, 777 is Latto’s signature number.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans marvel at Bangtan’s maknae and Latto’s special 7 connection

BTS’ Jungkook's fans are marveling at his and Latto’s special 7 connection, a number special to both artists. Fans have also pointed out that their first-ever collab SEVEN is releasing on July 14, numerically written 14/7, again connected to seven as 14 is a sum of two 7s.

A fan also pointed out why the Big Energy singer has chosen Latto as her stage name. The talented American rapper, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, chose this stage name as it has a direct reference to casinos and winning a lottery when one hits the lucky number 777.

ARMYs believe that her second studio album, 777, led her to this collab with BTS’ Jungkook. Also, fans are elated at how she particularly addressed the fandom as "da ARMY", giving them the respect of being BTS’ beloved fans.

Notably, after the official announcement that Latto will be collaborating with BTS’ maknae on SEVEN, the rapper took to her social media to give a shoutout to ARMYs. She posted a story on her personal Instagram showing off her gorgeous outfit with Bangtan’s song Epilogue: Young Forever playing in the background.

However, this isn’t the first time Latto has flaunted her BTS connection. In the music video for her song Put It On Da Floor Again (feat. Cardi B), she was seen playing with a Tata plushie, which is the official merchandise of BTS’ V. Fans are convinced that the talented 777 rapper is secretly an ARMY and manifested this collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook.

BTS’ Jungkook has exciting activities lined up for the release of SEVEN

BTS’ Jungkook is all set to drop his debut solo single SEVEN on July 14, featuring Han So-hee in the music video and Latto as his musical partner. The talented Bangtan’s maknae has a flurry of interesting activities planned. He will be headlining Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series in New York’s Central Park on the solo single's debut day and enthralling legions of fans with his live vocals.

A day later, the My You singer will be releasing SEVEN's official performance video, and ten days later, on July 25, BTS’ maknae will release the Recording Film, marking the official end of his scheduled events for SEVEN.

Additionally, ARMYs are convinced that BIG HIT MUSIC will announce a solo world tour headlined by BTS member Jungkook, as fans can see his SEVEN posters pop up across global cities. His solo posters have certainly intrigued the septet’s fanbase, who are convinced that more exciting activities are in the pipeline. SEVEN will release on July 14 at 1 pm KST or 0 am ET.

