“What if these are tour dates”: Fans speculate BTS’ Jung Kook is gearing for world tour in cities his solo posters were spotted in

The ARMY fandom has speculated that BTS’ Jung Kook might be going all out for his solo debut by potentially doing a world tour. The Dreamers singer will be releasing his much-awaited single album, SEVEN, on July 14. Promotions for the single album haven’t been restricted to only online posting or South Korea but were seen across the globe in terms of hidden posters.

A few days ago, ARMYs worldwide began spotting posters for SEVEN in various cities. From New York and San Francisco to Berlin and Bangkok, various photos of the 25-year-old BTS member were seen in several places, such as on the walls, on the streets, in a telephone box, etc.

However, fans’ belief in a world tour heightened when, on July 6, BTS’ official Instagram account uploaded the posters to its story. It added the locations of the particular cities to the photos of the SEVEN posters.

Fans believe poster-spotting in particular cities marks tour places for BTS Jung Kook’s speculated world tour

Fans of BTS’ Jung Kook are getting more and more curious about whether the Dreamers singer will be embarking on a solo tour or not. After five BTS members making their solo debuts and one, SUGA, holding a world tour, the Dreamers singer’s single album SEVEN is highly awaited by fans worldwide.

Marketing for all the members has been different, and the youngest member's solo promotions especially include posters being put up in various cities across the world. The posters for the single album SEVEN were spotted in Paris, London, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, and Bangkok.

Fans found out about the posters on their own, while the agency only posted about it on July 6. ARMYs are sure that the youngest BTS member has "something big" planned for his official solo debut, which will arrive in approximately a week.

Considering the agency targeted popular cities to put up their posters but still left a lot of cities devoid of them, discussions and speculations about BIGHIT MUSIC possibly hinting at a Jung Kook world tour popped up on Twitter. Some noted that these were the exact cities where many artists chose to hold their concerts as well. Take a look at what fans think about a potential world tour below:

BTS’ Jung Kook drops SEVEN Campaign Film and concept photos showing off his tattoo sleeves and abs in their full beauty

On July 7 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC posted a SEVEN Campaign Film and a series of concept photos that led the ARMY fandom into chaos. Although the 25-year-old singer only came into the frame, idled around the chain in the middle, and sat on it, his outfits, tattoo, and expressions instantly went viral on Twitter.

BTS’ Jung Kook wore a simple white t-shirt with black leather pants and his colored tattoo sleeve on full display. Fans immediately went gaga over the K-pop idol’s outfit. They also gushed over the tattoos. Similarly, he bared his abs in the concept photos as well.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jung Kook will make his official solo debut with SEVEN on July 14 at 1 pm KST.

