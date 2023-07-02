"How are we gonna survive": Fans euphoric as BTS Jung-kook's Seven promotional posters hit streets worldwide

BTS' Jung-kook is known for trending quite frequently on social media platforms. So, it comes as no surprise to fans that since the announcement of his solo debut project, Seven, the singer has been trending on social media platforms. The latest reason for him to go viral again is the appearance of the Euphoria singer's upcoming album posters in several cities around the globe, including Bangkok, Paris, Chicago, and more.

The album is set to drop on July 14 at 1 pm KST, so the promotional posters popping up across the globe ahead of the release shows the BTS member's bond with international fans. ARMYs in those cities went wild with frenzy upon noticing the 25-year-old idol's captivating pictures being flaunted on the streets, with Seven's release date fast approaching.

A string of posters then started flooding Twitter as ARMYs discussed and guessed the concept of Jung-kook's new project. Delighted with the schedule poster, one fan wondered how the fandom will "survive" Seven.

Sanjida⁷ | festa¹⁰ | seven by jungkook is coming ♡ @myg7kosmos how are we gonna survive seven and it’s concept photo if we all are collectively losing our entire mind over the schedule poster?! how are we gonna survive seven and it’s concept photo if we all are collectively losing our entire mind over the schedule poster?! 😭

Schedule posters for Jung-kook's Seven delight fans around the world

On June 29, BIGHIT MUSIC disclosed the news of Jung-kook's much-anticipated and long-overdue solo project, Seven, further revealing that it would be a summer single. Fans were also surprised to learn that the idol's previous solo tracks, Still With You (2020) and My You (2022), will be released on July 3, whereas on July 6, a short film and the concept image will be dropped.

Meanwhile, on July 7, the behind-the-scenes film will be launched, before the release of the recording film preview and the official teaser of the MV, which will be dropped on July 10 and 12 respectively. Following these events, the music video for Seven will come out on July 14 and its performance video on July 15. Finally, the recording film is scheduled to drop on July 25.

Following the release of the detailed schedule for the BTS member's solo debut, the sightings of the K-pop legend's Seven posters dominating global streets are making it harder for ARMYs to remain calm. Many are posting enthusiastic tweets, and while one fan wrote, "JUNGKOOK IS COMING. SEVEN IS COMING," another stated that "this is gonna be big." One ARMY even demanded the posters be hung up in "EVERY CITY !!"

sam⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ🧸 @popiconguk The posters are all over Thailand plus big station too



JUNGKOOK IS COMING. SEVEN IS COMING The posters are all over Thailand plus big station too JUNGKOOK IS COMING. SEVEN IS COMING https://t.co/QGXwRPzfno

kasy @koovarbie so far jungkook 'SEVEN' posters have been seen in Paris and Thailand woah !! this is gonna be big so far jungkook 'SEVEN' posters have been seen in Paris and Thailand woah !! this is gonna be big https://t.co/B4hNkXDCYe

Mzrnh⁷ SEVEN JK 14/07 @Mzrnh99 I NEED THESE JUNGKOOK POSTERS IN EVERY CITY !! I NEED THESE JUNGKOOK POSTERS IN EVERY CITY !!

nada⁷ SEVEN IS COMING @btspvedthway when jungkook's album drop then it is over for me I couldn't even handle a poster man when jungkook's album drop then it is over for me I couldn't even handle a poster man

Ana⁷ | Seven @kthsgurlfriend The way I am here to watch a film and Jungkook's promotional poster dropped The way I am here to watch a film and Jungkook's promotional poster dropped https://t.co/TtaepRItEF

Moonchild⁷ 🔍⍤⃝🔎 💙 (crawling back to life) @AugustMoon28_ Looks like posters for #JungKook_Seven are popping up in a lot of major cities .. I love this idea for the promos. I also have a feeling this song will defy all our speculations and expectations around what it might be about. It’s gonna take us by surprise. Can’t wait for it !! Looks like posters for #JungKook_Seven are popping up in a lot of major cities .. I love this idea for the promos. I also have a feeling this song will defy all our speculations and expectations around what it might be about. It’s gonna take us by surprise. Can’t wait for it !! https://t.co/LjeJgOm6cS

ﾐ ♡ ﾐ @ayjk97

Jungkook’s seven poster in france

#SEVENbyJUNGKOOK

How can a poster make the street looks so elegant so beautiful without even showing his full charm ??Jungkook’s seven poster in france How can a poster make the street looks so elegant so beautiful without even showing his full charm ??Jungkook’s seven poster in france #SEVENbyJUNGKOOK https://t.co/zAKdAfsC70

lez⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ 🐰🌿 @zerooclocker WHEN THOSE “SEVEN” JUNGKOOK PROMOTIONAL POSTERS HIT L.A PLEASE LET ME KNOW SO I CAN GO ASAP WHEN THOSE “SEVEN” JUNGKOOK PROMOTIONAL POSTERS HIT L.A PLEASE LET ME KNOW SO I CAN GO ASAP

jin-jeolmi ‎ฅ^•~•^ฅ @yeonjunienby jungkook’s seven poster spotted in chicago!! on roosevelt and wabash hehe i wont gatekeep the location jungkook’s seven poster spotted in chicago!! on roosevelt and wabash hehe i wont gatekeep the location https://t.co/STxuwNaEvf

ANJ ♡ ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @babie_kookoo 🏼 I need bh to have jungkook’s seven posters around philippines too. This is jungkook’s land i promise u I need bh to have jungkook’s seven posters around philippines too. This is jungkook’s land i promise u 😭🙏🏼

Expectations for the solo project skyrocketed when the Nevertheless actress, Han So-hee, was rumored to feature in the K-pop idol's upcoming track, Seven. The speculations were later confirmed on July 1, by the news outlet OSEN, stating that both artists were in LA shooting for the Seven MV.

This will mark the actress' first appearance in a music video since she was last seen in Melomance's You and I, back in 2019. She was also seen in SHINee's Tell Me What To Do MV (2016).

More on Jung-kook and BTS' recent activities

BTS, made up of members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jung-kook, is currently one of the leading K-pop groups in the world. The youngest member, Jung-kook, previously made headlines for his 2022 FIFA World Cup song, Dreamers, featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi, a renowned singer from Qatar.

Despite two of the seven BTS members, Jin and j-hope, being in the military now, the group released a digital single, Take Two, on June 9, 2023, ahead of the celebrations of its 10th debut anniversary on June 13.

Prior to Jung-kook's Seven, the other BTS members also released their individual projects. While j-hope's Jack In The Box dropped in July 2022, RM's Indigo came out in December of the same year. Member Jimin's much-loved first extended play, FACE, was released in March 2023, whereas SUGA's studio album D-DAY came out in April this year, under his other stage name, Agust D.

Now that an entire schedule leading up to Jung-kook's solo album has been chalked out, fans have an exciting month to look forward to, as the BTS member joins the rush of K-pop summer releases this year.

