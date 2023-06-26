SHINee 15th anniversary: Setlist for the group’s much-awaited sixth solo concert

The much awaited SHINee 15th anniversary celebrations are finally underway, with the Ring Ding Dong group performing sold-out concerts on June 23 to 25, 2023. However, only Minho, Key, and Taemin were able to participate in the SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination concerts since leader Onew has been advised to sit out this promotion due to his poor health.

SHINee World, as the group's fans are called, gathered enthusiastically at Seoul's KSPO Dome with their Peark Aqua lightsticks, singing along to their favorite songs and making sure the fanchants were loud. Compressing so much music into a few hours is not an easy feat, but the group put on brilliant shows for the SHINee 15th anniversary. Moroever, the boy band showed why they remain relevent in the virtual maelstorm of K-pop groups debuts.

Everybody, HARD, and more songs performed on the SHINee 15th anniversary Perfect Illumination concerts

Despite there being only three members performing, SHINee truly shone in the choice of their setlist as much as they did in its execution. With old favorites and brand-new tracks thrown into the mix, the setlist was carefully curated to reflect the group's rich legacy and future together.

Setlist for the SHINee 15th anniversary SHINee World VI 'Perfect Illumination' in 2023

SHINee performed the following list of songs for their concerts at KSPO DOME in Seoul on March 23:

Chemistry Dream Girl Heart Attack Like It (unreleased) Atlantis Sweet Misery (unreleased) CØDE Good Evening Sherlock (Clue + Note) Don't Call Me Body Rhythm JUICE (unreleased) IDENTITY (unreleased) Everybody View The Feeling Replay (Live Band version) Love Like Oxygen Aside Kind Selene 6.23 Ode To You An Encore HARD (unreleased title track) Hitchhiking Runaway

The setlists for the second and third day were similar to the first day, with the major changes only coming in the band songs/ VCR played during the break and fan encores by SHINee World. From Juliette and Why So Serious to Ring Ding Dong and 1 of 1, songs played during the break included classics that did not make their way to the main setlist.

In addition to this, the fans, or SHAWOLs, also changed their songs dedicated to the band across the three days - Selene 6.23, The Feeling, and more.

Fan reacted enthusiastically to the SHINee 15th anniversary concert setlist

Most fans agreed that the setlist for the 'Perfect Illumination' concerts was well curated, including a wide variety of songs from the group's discography. They were also pleasantly surprised by the energetic performances delivered by the group, even though it was just three of them.

alina luvs shinee @vernwol not over that shinee concert setlist yet. it was perfect not over that shinee concert setlist yet. it was perfect

silvia ☁️ @cheriecoups this shinee setlist omg this shinee setlist omg

Netizens took to Twitter to praise Taemin, Minho, and Key for covering the vocal-heavy portions sung by Onew and Jonghyun, showing how in-sync the group is with each other. Moreover, Minho pointed to the sky while he sang Jonghyun's part in View, winning the hearts of fans by honoring the late vocalist.

International fans, who were either watching clips and fancams on Twitter or the Beyond Live official streaming of the concert on June 25, also expressed their excitement about the setlist. Several of them hoped that the group would go on a world tour with these songs to celebrate the SHINee 15th anniversary soon.

jay 🌟 @girlwithjoon i need to see shinee on tour i need to see shinee on tour

While some fans also hoped that their favorite songs like Evil or Area be part of the next concert that the group performs, most of them seemed satisfied with the songs culled together by the group.

Celebrating the SHINee 15th anniversary, the Replay group released their eighth full-length album, HARD, on June 26, 2023. SHINee will be going on an Arena tour in Japan in September and October this year to promote the same. Fans are thus excited to see the group perform live after a long time and are hoping that leader Onew recovers and is able to accompany his team members by that time as well.

Poll : Did you enjoy the setlist for the SHINee 15th Anniversary 'PERFECT ILLUMINATION' concerts in Seoul? Yes No 0 votes