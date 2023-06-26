Create

SHINee 15th anniversary: Setlist for the group’s much-awaited sixth solo concert

By Sasha Shinde
Modified Jun 26, 2023 11:56 GMT
Taemin, Minho and Key in stills and behind-the-scenes from the first concert since 2016 to celebrate the SHINee 15th Anniversary.
Taemin, Minho and Key in stills and behind-the-scenes from the first concert since 2016 to celebrate the SHINee 15th Anniversary. (Images via Twitter/ @SHINee and @Kpop_Herald)

The much awaited SHINee 15th anniversary celebrations are finally underway, with the Ring Ding Dong group performing sold-out concerts on June 23 to 25, 2023. However, only Minho, Key, and Taemin were able to participate in the SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination concerts since leader Onew has been advised to sit out this promotion due to his poor health.

SHINee World, as the group's fans are called, gathered enthusiastically at Seoul's KSPO Dome with their Peark Aqua lightsticks, singing along to their favorite songs and making sure the fanchants were loud. Compressing so much music into a few hours is not an easy feat, but the group put on brilliant shows for the SHINee 15th anniversary. Moroever, the boy band showed why they remain relevent in the virtual maelstorm of K-pop groups debuts.

Everybody, HARD, and more songs performed on the SHINee 15th anniversary Perfect Illumination concerts

#SHINee_WORLD_VI Day1[Spoiler] Sneak peek of SHINee WORLD VI💎#SHINee #샤이니#SHINee_WORLD #샤이니월드#SHINee_WORLD_VI#PERFECT_ILLUMINATION #퍼펙트_일루미네이션 https://t.co/frnbAi8Ohs

Despite there being only three members performing, SHINee truly shone in the choice of their setlist as much as they did in its execution. With old favorites and brand-new tracks thrown into the mix, the setlist was carefully curated to reflect the group's rich legacy and future together.

Setlist for the SHINee 15th anniversary SHINee World VI 'Perfect Illumination' in 2023

230623 SHINee WORLD VI Day 1 preview(3)👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻#민호 #샤이니 #MINHO #SHINee #ミンホ #태민 #키 #TAEMIN #KEY https://t.co/j8LSdNkiIG

SHINee performed the following list of songs for their concerts at KSPO DOME in Seoul on March 23:

  1. Chemistry
  2. Dream Girl
  3. Heart Attack
  4. Like It (unreleased)
  5. Atlantis
  6. Sweet Misery (unreleased)
  7. CØDE
  8. Good Evening
  9. Sherlock (Clue + Note)
  10. Don't Call Me
  11. Body Rhythm
  12. JUICE (unreleased)
  13. IDENTITY (unreleased)
  14. Everybody
  15. View
  16. The Feeling
  17. Replay (Live Band version)
  18. Love Like Oxygen
  19. Aside
  20. Kind
  21. Selene 6.23
  22. Ode To You
  23. An Encore
  24. HARD (unreleased title track)
  25. Hitchhiking
  26. Runaway

The setlists for the second and third day were similar to the first day, with the major changes only coming in the band songs/ VCR played during the break and fan encores by SHINee World. From Juliette and Why So Serious to Ring Ding Dong and 1 of 1, songs played during the break included classics that did not make their way to the main setlist.

In addition to this, the fans, or SHAWOLs, also changed their songs dedicated to the band across the three days - Selene 6.23, The Feeling, and more.

Fan reacted enthusiastically to the SHINee 15th anniversary concert setlist

Most fans agreed that the setlist for the 'Perfect Illumination' concerts was well curated, including a wide variety of songs from the group's discography. They were also pleasantly surprised by the energetic performances delivered by the group, even though it was just three of them.

not over that shinee concert setlist yet. it was perfect
this shinee setlist omg
What a setlist!!! Finally a breather!!#SHINee_WORLD_VI #SHINee #샤이니 #SHINee_WORLD #샤이니월드#SHINee_WORLD_VI#PERFECT_ILLUMINATION #퍼펙트_일루미네이션

Netizens took to Twitter to praise Taemin, Minho, and Key for covering the vocal-heavy portions sung by Onew and Jonghyun, showing how in-sync the group is with each other. Moreover, Minho pointed to the sky while he sang Jonghyun's part in View, winning the hearts of fans by honoring the late vocalist.

Minho always honoring Jonghyun 🥹🥹🥹😭 I love this man!!! 🥹🥰💎 #View #SHINee_WORLD_VI #SHINeeWORLD

International fans, who were either watching clips and fancams on Twitter or the Beyond Live official streaming of the concert on June 25, also expressed their excitement about the setlist. Several of them hoped that the group would go on a world tour with these songs to celebrate the SHINee 15th anniversary soon.

GIVE ME A WORLD TOUR WITH THIS SETLIST PLEASE I will do ANYTHING @SHINee twitter.com/choikawu/statu…
i need to see shinee on tour

While some fans also hoped that their favorite songs like Evil or Area be part of the next concert that the group performs, most of them seemed satisfied with the songs culled together by the group.

SHINee 約5年ぶりとなる日本アリーナツアー「SHINee WORLD VI [PERFECT ILLUMINATION]」の開催が決定🎉9/30(土)さいたまスーパーアリーナを皮切りに全国4都市全8公演のアリーナツアーを開催🎵また本日12:00より、「SHINee WORLD J」の会員様を対象に、ファンクラブ先行受付(抽選)がスタート🎫… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JOf7KPlwmm

Celebrating the SHINee 15th anniversary, the Replay group released their eighth full-length album, HARD, on June 26, 2023. SHINee will be going on an Arena tour in Japan in September and October this year to promote the same. Fans are thus excited to see the group perform live after a long time and are hoping that leader Onew recovers and is able to accompany his team members by that time as well.

