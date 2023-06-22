SHINee's look in their latest teaser image for HARD wins the internet: "Y'all literally served"

SHINee has been teasing its upcoming album HARD since the end of May; the K-pop boy band recently released yet another collection of teaser images for the album.

Fans can't wait for some new music from the K-pop boy group as HARD marks the hit boy band's eighth album together, set to be released on Monday, June 26, at 6:00 pm KST.

Each SHINee member is a fashion icon in their own right and fans exclaimed that they absolutely "served" in their latest teaser images, wherein the singers sported an eclectic play of colors, both in terms of fashion and beauty for the pictorial.

SHINee's look in their latest teaser image for HARD wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@shinee)

The incorporation of the brightly colored outfits and fun hair colors added intrigue to the teaser images, elevating their looks even further. All four members went with a loose, streetwear style that strikingly contrasted their previous teaser images, which featured the singers in dapper suits.

"Am I in heaven?": SHINee members look stunning in their latest teaser image for their eighth album HARD, leave fans in a frenzy

All four SHINee members -- Taemin, Minho, Key, and Onew -- looked fabulous in their neon-hued outfits that incorporated a complex mix of patterns and colors to add intrigue. They used classic silhouettes like puffer jackets and jumpers, and elevated it with the use of fun colors.

Taemin left netizens stunned with his gorgeous heavily freckled look. He paired the fake freckles with dark eye makeup look and sun-kissed cheeks, which one can easily achieve with the help of some bronzer. His subtle smokey eye was further elevated by his lighter hair color, which was a stunning blonde perfectly dyed all the way to his roots.

Minho went with a hip-hop aesthetic, opting for a headscarf and cap combo to cover his hair. His makeup look was quite minimal, as he went with a flawless matte base and berry-toned lips. As seen in the other teaser images, the SHINee member rocked a dark hair color with all his hair neatly tucked into the cap.

Key rocked a gorgeous blue-black hair color with frosted tips. His hair had a beautiful gradient with his roots starting at black, which slowly turned lighter into blue and then ended with white tips. The SHINee member sported berry-toned lips with a matte base, pairing it with bold brows that highlighted his eyes.

Onew went with a dewy base that gave his skin a glass-like glow for the teaser image, pairing it with a nude lip shade. For his eyes, he simply dusted some nude eyeshadow around his eyes and adorned his head with a beanie that gave the look an edgy touch.

The group members' looks went viral in no time, as fans rushed to the internet to gush about how good the four members look in the teaser images. Check out some of these tweets below:

Netizens additionally noted how the teaser images featured all the members in a gamer aesthetic, with their brightly colored outfits that had a hip-hop look to them. The bright hair colors of Taemin and Key further tied the whole aesthetic together, giving their looks a gamer feel.

SHINee's HARD will be releasing on Monday, June 26, and one can pre-order the hardcopy right now itself. The K-pop boy band has released four other teaser images prior to this, featuring the singers in casual preppy looks and dapper suits, where they look just as stunning as their fifth and sixth teaser images.

