SEVENTEEN Jeonghan's look for the Saint Laurent Men's Summer '24 show in Berlin wins the internet: "YSL ambassador coming through!"

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan has always made a statement with his fashion and beauty choices, often opting for a loose silhouette, which he flaunted at the recent Saint Laurent Men's Summer '24 show as well. The singer's attendance at the show was a given, as he is an ambassador for the French luxury brand. Along with the SEVENTEEN star, the event saw the likes of GOT7's Mark Tuan, NCT's Ten, Kento Yamazaki, Iris Law and Manu Rios.

The K-pop idol is well-known for his longer hairstyles, often being spotted with shoulder-length hair. For the YSL event in Berlin, he went with a blunt bob that looked neat yet chic, elevating his casual suit outfit.

SEVENTEEN Jeonghan's look for the Saint Laurent Men's Summer '24 show in Berlin wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@harpersbazaarsg)

Netizens loved the SEVENTEEN star's look, and many went on to call him the "human YSL" or "human Saint Laurent". The singer went with a stunning black suit that he paired with a vest with a plunging neckline. The neckline beautifully highlighted his sculpted collarbones and added a casual touch to his suited-up look.

YSL is best known for their androgynous approach towards fashion and the SEVENTEEN member's look was perfectly fitting for the show, which featured highly structured looks that blur the line between femininity and masculinity.

SEVENTEEN Jeonghan opts for a classic black and white look for the Saint Laurent Men's Summer '24 show in Berlin

Jeonghan's arrival was a highly anticipated moment for the media as well as his fans since the luxury brand claimed the singer was a visual representation of K-pop for them. The SEVENTEEN member did not disappoint, as he showed up in a classic suit with a twist, opting for a translucent vest with a deep neckline underneath instead of a crisp white shirt.

To create an interesting mix of textures, the suit used classic mattified fabric with shiny satin-like details on the sides of the pants and the lapels of the jacket. The mix of fabrics also lent a fun structure to the outfit, as it wasn't as stiff as a classic two-piece suit. The satin-like fabric added texture to the look by creating waves on the outer edges of the outfit.

The SEVENTEEN star made a statement with his choice of shoes, as he opted for a heeled look instead of the classic flat shoe that most male celebrities tend to go for. Many of his fans were quick to note the detail, applauding the singer for adding this daring element to his look.

정한 go go go! @hannietime when you walk into a place knowing you were literally handpicked by saint laurent and described by them as THE representative visual of kpop when you walk into a place knowing you were literally handpicked by saint laurent and described by them as THE representative visual of kpop https://t.co/JNDvZpUAKD

chel @byuumie the tag is flooded by his photos jeonghan literally became “the face of saint laurent”the tag is flooded by his photos jeonghan literally became “the face of saint laurent” 😭😭 the tag is flooded by his photos https://t.co/2V0ost6a6a

chel @byuumie “the human saint laurent,”



damn jeonghan’s power “the human saint laurent,” damn jeonghan’s power https://t.co/CYelK31ADD

하니행뵹 @flamehanie



#JEONGHANinBERLIN

#생로랑하면_윤정한이다… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… for real… jeonghan’s makeup for this saint laurent show is so flawless when it’s captured by phone camera……. pretty… jeonghan is so pretty tonight T__T the bangs, the straigtht bob hair… oh my god his lipstick too;;;;everything!! for real… jeonghan’s makeup for this saint laurent show is so flawless when it’s captured by phone camera……. pretty… jeonghan is so pretty tonight T__T the bangs, the straigtht bob hair… oh my god his lipstick too;;;;everything!!#JEONGHANinBERLIN#생로랑하면_윤정한이다… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jk0M9T9REj

Fans loved his beauty choices for the YSL show, as some Twitter users exclaimed that the singer's makeup looked flawless in the close-up images. Best known for his longer hairdos, the star flaunted a blunt bob at the YSL event with feathery bangs that beautifully framed his face. The bob brought a touch of feminity to the look, which was fitting for the event.

As for his makeup, Jeonghan went with a flawless dewy base that highlighted his glass-like skin. He kept his eye makeup to the minimum, opting for a beautiful natural pink shade for his lips. He went with a creamy lip product to give his lips a healthy, shiny look and blended out the corners to give them a natural finish.

Many of his fans also joked about Jeonghan becoming the 'face of the brand' quite literally, as his images flooded the page when one looked up the Saint Laurent hashtag on Instagram.

