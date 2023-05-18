Fan Bingbing's Cannes 2023 look wins the internet: "Totally stole the spotlight"

Fan Bingbing has served some of the best red carpet looks during the Cannes Film Festival. She is well-known to incorporate a Chinese twist into all her looks and has been titled the Queen of Cannes by many. The actress has wowed the netizens yet again with a grand comeback in a look that is heavily inspired by Chinese culture.

Bingbing was on a hiatus for about five years and the internet missed her elaborate gowns and statement-worthy beauty looks on the Cannes red carpet. She came back with a bang to attend the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, starring Johhny Depp.

Fan Bingbing's Cannes 2023 look wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@bingbing_fan)

Netizens absolutely loved the look, some of them even going on to say that Bingbing had "one of the best looks" they have seen in a long time. Not only did her fans celebrate the return of the star to where she belonged, but they also couldn't get enough of Bingbing's glamorous look. An Instagram user also exclaimed that she "totally stole the spotlight" for Day 1 of the film festival.

From the Christopher Bu gown to the elaborate updo, Fan Bingbing's Cannes 2023 look took much inspiration from Chinese culture, incorporating Chinese elements wherever they could. Even her makeup was similar to what one would find Chinese women sporting in the olden days.

Fan Bingbing went for a Chinese-inspired look for Cannes 2023 Day 1 red carpet appearance

Fan Bingbing looked absolutely gorgeous for her Cannes 2023 red carpet appearance. While her Christopher Bu gown stole the show, one can't deny the actress did a fabulous job with her hair and makeup as well. The hairstyle is especially impressive, as it seems to be right out of a period drama. The actress even went on to incorporate a bamboo stalk into her updo as a finishing touch.

Bingbing parted her hair down the middle and divided it into two sections. The sections were then wrapped at the back of her head to create a chignon-style updo. However, instead of a tight knot, she went with a Chinese inspired updo that left chunks of hair hanging by the side, a hairstyle that one can see an empress sporting in a Chinese period drama.

For makeup as well, the actress went back to her roots, going with a bright, bold red lip and a delicate winged liner look. For her eyes, Bingbing also used a light dusting of red eyeshadow, as is typical of makeup sported by Chinese empresses in period dramas. She kept the base makeup matte and flawless, letting the eyes and lips be the star of the show.

Fan Bingbing's Cannes 2023 look wins the internet as the actress makes a grand comeback (Image via Instagram/@bingbing_fan)

Fans were overjoyed to see the actress back on the Cannes red carpet, many of them exclaiming, "The Queen of Cannes is back." Cannes 2023 marks Fan Bingbing's return to the spotlight after staying out of it for five whole years. The star has been easing herself back into it, making occasional appearances, but not jumping into the busy schedule she had before her hiatus.

DIDU @muglare fan bingbing’s stylist wish gui deserves all the flowers, every single look she wears is PHENOMENAL fan bingbing’s stylist wish gui deserves all the flowers, every single look she wears is PHENOMENAL https://t.co/45iLu2SjQE

𝄢 @dewycheek the meticulous details in fan bingbing’s look in the cannes film festival 2023 the meticulous details in fan bingbing’s look in the cannes film festival 2023 https://t.co/k70weO7NBu

DIDU @muglare FAN BINGBING’s CANNES LOOK IS SOOOO GOOD FAN BINGBING’s CANNES LOOK IS SOOOO GOOD https://t.co/4lFMfJfJaR

For the formal dinner, Fan Bingbing changed into a Yanina Couture gown from the Fall-Winter 2022 Couture Collection and paired it with matching elbow-length gloves. As for the hair and makeup, she kept them the same, simply removing the bamboo stalk from her hair.

Poll : 0 votes