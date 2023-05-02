Doja Cat Met Gala 2023 makeup: What Charlotte Tilbury products were used for the dramatic look?

Doja Cat's Met Gala 2023 was probably the most iconic makeup look of Monday night. The Kiss Me More singer used Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette as the inspiration for her look.

One could say that Doja Cat is one of the best people to use Lagerfeld's cat as inspiration, with her stage name quite literally consisting of the word 'cat'. The singer went all out with her gala look and even used the help of Malina Stearns for the prosthetics.

On May 2, 2023, Charlotte Tilbury dropped all the products the singer used for her iconic Met Gala 2023 look. The makeup artist even listed the skincare products Doja Cat used before getting her makeup done.

Even if one does not want the 'cat look' Doja Cat rocked, they can create the sharp eye makeup look and achieve the flawless skin the singer flaunted on Monday night. For skincare, Doja Cat used Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum, and Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir.

She then went in with the Airbrush Flawless Foundation in 8W and 9W, Airbrush Flawless Finish in 3, Hollywood Contour Wand in 3, Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm Sunset and Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter in Gilded Glow for her face makeup.

The singer used Feline Flick in Panther, Hollywood Exagger-Eyes Liner Duo and Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette for her eye makeup look. Finally, for her lips and cat nose, she used Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk and Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk.

Doja Cat went for an all Charlotte Tilbury look for Met Gala 2023

A good makeup look always starts with great skincare. Charlotte Tilbury mentioned three skincare products from her skincare line that were used to create a dewy base for the Woman singer.

For moisturization, Doja used Charlotte's Magic Cream that retails for $65 on her website. It provides the skin with deep hydration and plumps it up. When the skin is well-moisturized, it is much easier to apply makeup products as they glide on smoothly. The makeup artist first created it for backstage usage before fashion shows, so it is fitting to use it for this occasion.

After moisturization, she goes in with an eye serum for her Met Gala 2023 look. Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum is a cooling eye serum that uses Caffeine and the brand's unique ICEAWAKE for an instant brightening effect. It depuffs the undereyes and makes the skin smoother for a seamless makeup application. The serum retails for $70 on the Charlotte Tilbury website.

As the final skincare step, they used Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir. This provides the lips with deep hydration and retails for $40. The lip oil is infused with crystal and gives a super hydrated, dewy finish to the lips.

For Doja Cat's flawless skin for the Met Gala 2023, they used the Airbrush Flawless Foundation. The product is a long-lasting foundation that provides full coverage. It is comfortable to wear for longer periods and retails for $49.

They also used the Airbrush Flawless Finish powder to even out any skin texture and provide soft and smooth skin. The finely-milled powder blends seamlessly and retails for $48.

For contouring, the Wine Pon You singer used the Hollywood Contour Wand for the Met Gala 2023 look. It is a super light, creamy formula that blends into the skin to give a natural looking contour to the face and retails for $42.

As for the blush, they went in with the TikTok Viral Beauty Light Wand. The blush provides a stunning glow along with a healthy flush to the cheeks and retails for $42.

For the highlighter, they used a powder highlighter for a high shine look. The Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter has a great pigment pay-off and one swipe is enough for a blinding highlight. The product retails for $48 on the Sephora website.

For the iconic eye makeup, Doja Cat used the Feline Flick for her Met Gala 2023 look. She went for black, but one can also opt for the brown shade for a softer look. The product is a waterproof liquid liner that retails for $32.

They also used the Hollywood Exagger-Eyes Liner Duo for a super sharp liner look. It helped further exaggerate the feline eye look the singer was going for and made the eyes look sharper. The product retails for $32 on the Charlotte Tilbury website.

The Need to Know singer used the Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette for the Met Gala 2023 look. It helped them create a hollow eye socket that is representative of a feline creature. Additionally, it helped further exaggerate the prosthetics. The eye palette retails for $60.

For the lip makeup look, Doja Cat used Lip Cheat and Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk. The liner retails for $25 and the lipstick retails for $35. They helped create the natural pink lip shade and seem to be the products they used on the nose as well for the pink nose tip.

