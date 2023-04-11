What is Selena Gomez's skincare and makeup routine?

Selena Gomez has taken the internet by storm with her viral Rare Beauty Lip Oils. The American singer recently shared her morning skincare and makeup routine on TikTok as she got ready for a 6 AM flight.

Selena Gomez has an extensive skincare routine. As for makeup, considering it was an early flight, she kept it to a bare minimum. She simply used a little concealer under her eyes and left the rest of her face makeup-free for the flight.

This makeup routine is most likely the Calm Down singer's regime for off days or when she wants a no-makeup makeup look.

Selena Gomez took to TikTok to share her skincare and makeup routine

1) Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater

The Mario Badescu facial spray is a cult favorite that one can see in many celebrity skincare routines, so it is no surprise Selena Gomez loves it too. It is a hydrating face mist that gives the skin a dewy finish.

The product is ideal for all skin types.

It is infused with the goodness of aloe, thyme, and rosewater. Rosewater has a rejuvenating effect on the skin and aloe vera helps soothe any skin irritation. The thyme extract ensures one is left with blemish-free skin, thanks to its clarifying properties.

The product retails for $7 on the Mario Badescu website.

2) iS CLINICAL's Cleansing Complex

The Cleansing Complex is a gel cleanser that is gentle enough to be suitable for people with sensitive skin. It thoroughly cleanses the skin without stripping it of its natural oils.

The product combines the power of bionutrients, antioxidants, and resurfacing ingredients for smooth, blemish-free skin. It is also used by estheticians for in-office treatments and facials, as it is quite effective in removing all the makeup and sunscreen.

The product retails for $25 on the iS CLINICAL website.

3) Rare Beauty Hydrating Under Eye Patches

Rare Beauty's undereye patches are not only hydrating but also great for depuffing. This is a great product to incorporate when one has an early morning like Selena Gomez.

The patches are cooling in nature and refresh the undereyes with a boost of hydration. They help smoothen out any fine lines, making them the perfect product to prep your skin before applying any makeup.

The product retails for $25 on the Rare Beauty website.

4) Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner

This ultra-light toner is a great product one can borrow from Selena Gomez's skincare routine. It is highly hydrating and especially great for dehydrated skin. If one has uneven skin texture, this toner will also help smoothen it out.

The toner uses moisture-binding humectants to provide the skin with intense hydration. Soothing ingredients like arnica, balm mint, and lavender help quell any skin irritation while refreshing it.

The product retails for $13 on the Dermalogica website.

5) Dermalogica Smart Response Serum

The smart response serum is a next-gen skincare product and has a personalized approach to the condition of the skin at a given time. The product uses SmartResponse technology to help fight any skin damage before it becomes irreversible.

The product has four potent actives that react according to the skin's needs. The formula helps hydrate the skin while also brightening it from within. The serum also helps improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The product retails for $145 on the Dermalogica website.

6) Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum

It is a smart move to start with an anti-aging routine before the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Selena Gomez incorporates this product as a preventative measure, as prevention is key when it comes to signs of aging.

It has a gentle formula that can be used every single night without irritating the skin. The product is infused with squalane to help with the appearance of pores and promote smooth, even-toned skin. This formulation ensures that the retinol does not disrupt the skin barrier and is delivered safely without any irritation.

The product retails for $92 on the Dermalogica website.

7) Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

A hydrating concealer is the best product one can use when boarding a flight, as it brightens the undereyes and keeps it well-hydrated. Selena Gomez uses her own brand's concealer, which is available in 48 different shades.

The product is highly blendable and has a buildable formula, so it can be used for glam makeup looks as well. It leaves the skin visibly radiant and helps hide blemishes. Along with that, the skin-loving formula makes it comfortable to wear for longer periods.

The product retails for $22 on the Rare Beauty website.

8) Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist

Selena Gomez used her 4-in-1 mist for a final boost of hydration before wrapping up her effortless skincare and makeup routine. The mist is infused with skin-loving ingredients, which provide nourishment to the skin.

It makes the skin look plump and dewy. It prevents the makeup from getting cakey and is also great at priming the face before the makeup application. The spray does not leave the face greasy or sticky, leaving it with a gorgeous radiant finish.

The product retails for $27 on the Rare Beauty website.

Poll : 0 votes