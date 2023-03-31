How many Rare Beauty products are there? Makeup range explored as Selena Gomez launches new tinted lip oil

Lip oils have taken the beauty industry by storm as of late and Selena Gomez's brand Rare Beauty has come up with lip oil of its own. The beauty brand has finally launched a tinted lip oil and the product has a gel-to-oil formula.

The beauty brand boasts a wide range of products that span across the face, eyes, and lip categories. They bring together makeup and skincare, and present their fans with makeup products containing skin-loving ingredients.

Rare Beauty's range of products includes liquid blushes, bronzers, and glossy lip balms

There range has as many as 27 products ranging from mascaras to bronzers to highlighters and the new lip oil that was launched on March 30, 2023. One shade of the lip oil had already gone out stock within just hours of its launch on Thursday.

1) Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer

The bronzer stick gives the skin a sun-kissed glow and blends beautifully for a skin-like finish. It is available in eight different shades and retails for $26 on the Rare Beauty website.

2) Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter

The powder highlighter is perfect for glass-like skin and a natural glow. The highlighter is available in four different shades and retails for $25 on their website.

3) Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This liquid blush has a lightweight formula that gives the skin a soft flush. It is available in 13 different shades and is available in both matte and dewy finishes. The blusher retails for $23 on the Rare Beauty website.

4) Positive Light Liquid Luminizer

The liquid highlighter gives the skin a dewy finish and is highly buildable. The product uses skin-nourishing ingredients and is available in eight different shades. The highlighter retails for $25 on the brand's website.

5) Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

The liquid foundation has a long-lasting formula that has the texture and feel of a serum, and provides medium coverage. The foundation is available in 48 different shades and retails for $30 on the Rare Beauty website.

6) Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 sunscreen

This tinted moisturizer is all one needs when they want light coverage and a very hydrating formula. The product is available in 24 different shades and retails for $30 on the Rare Beauty website.

7) Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

The concealer has a deeply hydrating formula that is light on the skin. It has buildable coverage and is available in 48 different shades. The product retails for $22 on the Rare Beauty website.

8) Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder

This setting powder has a silky texture which helps one blur their pores and control shine. It has a soft natural finish and is available in five different shades. The powder retails for $25 on the Rare Beauty website.

9) Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Mist

The all-in-one mist has a hydrating formula that helps prime, set and refresh when needed. The product has skin-nourishing ingredients to provide care while also helping with the makeup. The mist retails for $27 on the Rare Beauty website.

10) Always an Optimist Weightless Eye Primer

The eye primer has a weightless formula that provides deep hydration to the skin. It helps one achieve smooth lids for flawless makeup application and helps it last longer. The product retails for $21 on the Rare Beauty website.

11) Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush

The cream blusher has a liquid-like formula once it is warmed using the fingertips. The creamy formula sinks into the skin, giving it a natural flush, and is available in five different shades. The blusher retails for $22 on their website.

12) Positive Light Under Eye Brightener

The brightener has a lightweight formula that helps hydrate and brighten the under eyes. It has sheer to medium coverage and is available in six different shades. The product retails for $24 on the Rare Beauty website.

13) Always an Optimist Pore Diffusing Primer

This product is a gel-based primer that helps with the appearance of pores and fine lines. It makes the makeup more long-lasting and hydrates the skin while avoiding the face from looking greasy. The primer retails for $28 on their website.

14) Always an Optimist Illuminating Primer

This primer is water-based and has a cooling effect on the skin. It helps smoothen the skin and preps it for makeup application for comfortable wear all day. The primer retails for $28 on the Rare Beauty website.

15) Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit

This is a compact kit that helps with touch-ups on the go. The product is refillable and comes with blotting paper and a radiant powder. It retails for $26 on their website.

16) Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

This mascara has a weightless formula that is highly buildable. With a wand that is made to fit all eye shapes, the product helps lengthen, curl, and volumize the lash. The mascara retails for $20 on the Rare Beauty website.

17) Brow Harmony Pencil and Gel

The product duo comes with both a brow pencil and gel for snatched-looking eyebrows. The pencil has a triangular-shaped retractable head and comes in eight different shades. The product retails for $11 on their website.

18) Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

The liquid eyeliner has an easy gliding formula and is waterproof. It provides an ultra-black formula that is long-lasting. The eyeliner retails for $21 on the Rare Beauty website.

19) Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow

The liquid eyeshadow has a fascinating liquid-to-powder formula. It provides a soft and seamless finish and is available in five different shades. This eyeshadow retails for $20 on their website.

20) Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo

The brow kit comes with a waterproof putty, an angled brush, and a spoolie. It has a natural finish and perfectly fills in the brows for a soft look. The kit is available in six different shades and retails for $27 on the Rare Beauty website.

21) Discovery Eyeshadow Palette

The eyeshadow palette has a mix of matte and shimmer shades. It comes in three different variants, and each variant has seven unique shades. The palette retails for $29 on their website.

22) Kind Words Matte Lipstick

The matte lipstick has a comfortable-wear formula and a buttery texture that glides on smoothly. The product is available in 10 different shades and retails for $20 on the Rare Beauty website.

23) Kind Words Matte Lip Liner

The lip liner is available in matching shades to the matte lipstick and has a waterproof formula. It helps define and shape the lips, all while providing intense color. It retails for $15 on their website.

24) With Gratitude, Dewy Lip Balm

The lip balm has a super hydrating formula that leaves the lips looking plump and dewy. The color payoff is really great with this lip balm, and it is available in seven different shades. The product retails for $16 on the Rare Beauty website.

25) Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream

The lip cream has a whipped cream texture that feels luxurious on the lips. The nourishing product has an excellent color payoff and is available in 15 different shades. The lip cream retails for $20 on their website.

26) Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm

This lip balm has the rich consistency of a lip mask and the finish of a lip gloss. It is available in five different shades and has a nourishing formula. The product retails for $20 on the Rare Beauty website.

27) Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

The latest addition to the beauty brand, the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil, is available in eight different shades, similar to the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. It deeply nourishes the lips and adds a long-lasting shine to make them look plump and healthy. This lip oil retails for $20 on their website.

As mentioned earlier, all the products are available on the brand's website.

