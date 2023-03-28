What is the viral hot glue makeup trend?

Everybody loves a graphic eyeliner look. The viral hot glue makeup takes it up a notch, giving you 3D graphic eyeliner. One can turn any look from everyday makeup into an artistic creation with this makeup trend.

The viral makeup trend makes use of hot glue to create a 3D eyeliner that one can stick on their eyelid. Beauty influencers are creating unique looks using this trend, ranging from neon graphic eyeliner to fairy-like makeup looks.

To try this makeup trend, one needs a glue gun, a smooth palette for the designs, some eyeshadow shades, and eyelash glue. It is quite simple to replicate the look at home for special occasions without much difficulty.

What is hot glue makeup?

Hot glue makeup has been around in the beauty industry for quite some time. It has been widely used by special effects and makeup artists.

Hot glue makeup can be used for something as simple as an eyeliner look or to create complex features. One of the best places to use hot glue makeup is when one wants to replicate an other-worldly look. Fairies, angels, demons, and witches are a few looks when one could use this makeup.

Hot glue makeup is great for recreating fantasy characters' looks and can also be used for cosplay.

Beauty influencers have often used this technique to add intrigue to their makeup. Hot glue tears have been a thing for a few years now to replicate real tears.

How to replicate the hot glue makeup trend?

A glue gun is crucial for this makeup look. Without this tool, it is hard to achieve a 3D eyeliner look. To make the designs, it is best to use stainless steel or a smooth plastic palette.

Making the design takes some practice, as the hand stability and the pressure that needs to be applied on the glue gun trigger comes with practice. Take your time with the design, as getting the ideal design is very easy once you have the hang of it.

Once you are done with the design, give the hot glue enough time to cool down and dry. Once it has dried, you can start applying your choice of eyeshadow shades to it. This is the fun part as you get to use your favorite hues and customize the design to your taste.

After coloring it, you can peel the design carefully from the surface. Make sure to peel it off slowly to avoid damaging your work. If there are any leftover strings from the hot glue, you can simply trim them off using plastic scissors.

You will need eyelash glue to stick it on your eyelid. If you are not familiar with the usage of eyelash glue, after applying it to your design, you need to let it dry a little before applying it to your eyelid. Don't apply it immediately, as eyelash glue needs to thicken before application.

You can leave it as is after the application, or amp up the look with the use of eyeshadow around it. One can also add gems to the look to give it an otherworldly feel.

