5 best-selling Korean makeup products to look out for

Most Korean makeup products come with the promise of flawless skin and flushed cheeks. K-beauty has taken the world by storm and people can't get enough of the dewy makeup that Korean celebrities sport.

Thanks to K-beauty brands, people now have a wide range of cushion foundations, lip stains, and tinted sunscreens to choose from. Korean makeup products have made achieving the 'no-makeup makeup look' so much easier.

K-beauty emphasizes enhancing natural beauty and so, the makeup products are lightweight and comfortable to wear on an everyday basis. Products like cushion compacts make retouching makeup so much easier, as they are easy to carry and don't require any additional tools.

From shimmery eyes to tinted lips: 5 of the best-selling Korean makeup products

1) hince Second Skin Glow Cushion

Cushion compacts are one of the best products the K-beauty industry has introduced to the world. This Korean makeup product uses a super lightweight formula that blends seamlessly into the skin and comes with built-in sun protection, with SPF 50+ and PA++++.

It gives a glow that looks natural and skin-like, and the formula is made so that the product doesn't shift too much after application. The compact uses emollients to refract light and give the skin a glass-like finish. It also uses a moisturizing formula to keep the skin hydrated throughout the day.

The cushion compact retails for $39.44 on Amazon.

2) peripera Pure Blushed Sunshine Cheek

The Korean makeup product is great for adding color to the cheeks. The range of shades is perfect for the Korean IT girl aesthetic. It comes in many pastel hues and adds a soft touch of color to the face.

The formula uses finely milled particles to make the skin look seamless and naturally flushed. It has a long-lasting formula and is great for humid days as well, when sweat and sebum can result in the blushers melting or shifting.

The blusher sells for $6.16 on the YesStyle website.

3) peripera Sugar Twinkle Duo Eye Stick

Korean celebrities can often be seen sporting the 'aegyo-sal.' Highlighting the undereye with the right placement of contouring can make the eyes look bigger and make the wearer look younger.

This Korean makeup product comes with a thick pearl stick and a thin brightener. One should first brighten the undereye with the brightener and then follow up with the shimmer pearl stick. One can also use the thin tip to brighten the waterline, which helps the eyes look bigger and more awake.

The eye stick retails for $7.98 on the YesStyle website.

4) CLIO Dewy Syrup Tint

Lip tints and lip stains were introduced to the beauty industry by K-beauty. Lip tints are great if one wants a light touch of color on the lips that will stay on all day long.

This Korean makeup product has a moisturizing formula without being too sticky. The oil-coating finish of the lip tint gives the lips a plump, glowy look. The best part about this lip tint is that it is buildable, so one can even go for a bold lip look with this product.

The tint sells for $20 on the Olive Young website.

5) HERA SENSUAL NUDE GLOSS

This Korean makeup product has a volumizing effect and makes the lips look smooth and shiny. The gloss has a clear formula, allowing the natural lip color to shine through. It is comfortable to wear and gives a smooth texture to the lips. The gloss leaves the lips looking healthy by filling in the fine lines.

The product is long-lasting without the tacky feeling that is common with most lip glosses. It has 4 variants and all the shades are suitable for all skin tones. The soft colors are perfect to amp up the lips and leaving them with a natural look, perfect for a 'no-makeup makeup look'.

The lip gloss retails for $39.99 on Amazon.

