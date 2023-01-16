"I enjoyed myself during the holidays": Fans rally behind Selena Gomez as singer shuts down fat-shamers

American actress Selena Gomez shut down online trollers who commented on her body weight after her recent public appearance.

On Wednesday, January 11, the 30-year-old star held an Instagram live session from a car after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes with her nine-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey. During the live stream, she addressed some netizens' negative comments about her appearance.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays."

She then turned to Gracie and said:

“I mean, right? But we don’t care.”

Several fans hailed her in the comments section and expressed their love for the star.

Selena Gomez attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards dressed in a custom black Valentino gown with puffy statement sleeves. The star was nominated for her role in Hulu's Only Murders In the Building for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series category.

Selena Gomez has addressed body shamers before

Selena Gomez, a longtime body positivity advocate, has previously addressed social media users who passed negative remarks about her body. In April 2022, she took to her TikTok handle to discuss being judged over her appearance.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich. But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b**ch about it anyway: 'You're too small.' 'You're too big.' 'That doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

In an interview with Vogue in March 2021, Selena Gomez revealed she had been away from the internet for three years because she was on a break from Instagram. She revealed that she used to send pictures and captions to her assistant to upload them on Instagram and Twitter.

While speaking on Good Morning America in April 2022, she opened up about how staying away from the internet changed her life "completely."

"I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal. I understand how powerful the Internet is, and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life."

This is not the first time that Gomez has discussed her personal issues. She has previously opened up about her mental health struggles, including being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and battling lupus. She also uses her Instagram handle to promote her beauty brand, Rare.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. She will next appear in Emilia Perez, Spiral, and In the Shadow of the Mountain.

