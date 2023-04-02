Top 5 Rare Beauty liquid blush drugstore dupes under $10

The Rare Beauty liquid blush has gone viral due to its gorgeous shades and great color payoff. It has a creamy formula that is pigmented and is highly buildable, making it a popular choice for many.

The Rare Beauty liquid blush stands out from the rest as a tiny portion of the product is enough to provide a healthy dose of color to the cheeks. The formula is long-lasting and is available in both matte and dewy finishes. However, given that it does sell for a solid $23 on the Rare Beauty website, several make-up enthusiasts might not find it to be the most affordable.

However, this is a problem that can easily be addressed. You'd be surprised to learn that there are some great Rare Beauty liquid blush dupes that sell for less than $10. They have creamy formulas like the Rare Beauty liquid blush and also come with a good color payoff.

Maybelline, e.l.f., and NYX: Here are some of the best Rare Beauty liquid blush drugstore dupes

1) Makeup Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush

The Makeup Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush is quite similar to the Rare Beauty Liquid Blush. It boasts an easy-to-use formula that one can use for both natural and ultra-glam makeup looks. In fact, the product is highly pigmented and one can layer it to build up the tint even further.

The liquid blush is versatile and can be used as an eyeshadow as well. It is available in eight gorgeous shades and is perfect for dewy, glowy looks. Using a pea-sized amount is more than enough and can be blended in using a brush or simply your fingers.

The product retails for $7 on the Makeup Revolution and the Ulta Beauty website.

2) e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick

The e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick is not a liquid formula like the Rare Beauty liquid blush. The multi stick is all about versatility and can be used on the cheeks, eyes, and lips.

The blusher has an innovative cream-to-powder formula and is highly blendable. It has a lightweight texture, and the stick applicator makes it foolproof. It is also a great product for on-the-go touch-ups.

The multi-stick uses shea butter to nourish the skin and vitamin E for deep-hydration. The blusher is available in seven gorgeous shades, and one can use it to create fun and monochromatic looks.

The product retails for $5 on the e.l.f. and Target website.

3) L.A. Girl Soft Matte Cream Blush

The L.A. Girl Soft Matte Cream Blush is a great dupe for the Rare Beauty liquid blush. The product has a creamy gel-like formula that leaves the skin with a matte finish, making it suitable for humid conditions as well. Individuals with oily skin can use this blusher if they want a product that helps control the oily sheen.

The product provides a long-lasting tint to the cheeks and is a versatile blusher that can be used on the lips as well. It provides a bright pop of color and is highly buildable, so one can also use it for a glam makeup look as well.

The formula is infused with jojoba seed oil and vitamin E to keep the skin soft and moisturized. Moreover, the needle nose applicator makes it easy to use and one can simply use their fingers to blend it in. The L.A. Girl Soft Matte Cream Blush is available in six different shades and is especially great for people with dry skin types.

The product retails for $8 on the L. A. Girl website, and $5.99 on the Ulta Beauty and Target website.

4) NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Cream Blush

NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Cream Blush provides a natural looking flush to the cheeks and has a very similar formulation to the Rare Beauty liquid blush.

The doe-foot applicator makes the application easy, even for beginners. The formula is buildable and has a lightweight feel to it. The product feels like a second-skin on application and is comfortable to wear for longer periods. The blusher uses shea butter and glycerin for a creamy texture. It provides intense moisture and is available in six different shades.

NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Cream Blush retails for $9.50 on the NYX Professional Makeup and Ulta Beauty website.

5) Maybelline New York Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush

What makes the Maybelline New York Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush unique is its water-based formula. The gel cream makes it suitable for all skin types and provides the skin with a dewy finish like the Rare Beauty liquid blush.

The oil-free formula glides onto the skin easily and is highly buildable. Moreover, the product is infused with soft pigment particles, making it great for no-makeup makeup looks. If one has dehydrated skin, this is a great choice for a blusher.

The brand suggests starting slow with one or two dots and building up if one needs a bolder look. This product does not require any makeup tools, as it can be applied using your fingers. It is available in six different shades, and there is something for every skin tone.

The product retails for $7.99 on the Maybelline website, and for $5.99 on the Target website.

With minimal, natural makeup looks being on trend, these liquid blushes are the perfect product to add to one's makeup routine. They blend seamlessly into the skin and offer a natural-looking flush. Being highly buildable, they are also great for full glam and bold makeup looks.

So ,whether you want a subtle tint or a bright pop of color, these liquid blushes have you covered!

