3 upcoming makeup launches of April 2023, including Kylash Volume mascara

The upcoming makeup launches of April 2023 consists of some of the most requested products such as Kylie's mascara, Benefit's brow powder, and more.

These launches are perfect for one's summer makeup haul as they boast long-lasting formulas, a convenient feature that won't let the summer heat melt your makeup.

Here's what April 2023 has in store for us in terms of makeup.

Benefit, Jordana Ticia and Kylie Cosmetics: Upcoming makeup launches in April 2023

1) Kylie Cosmetics Kylash Volume Mascara

Fans of Kylie Cosmetics have long been requesting for a mascara. Mascara formulations are hard to perfect, as Kylie stated in her video introducing her product:

"This is probably the longest product I have ever worked on."

Kylash Volume Mascara has weightless fibers which help separate and coat each individual lash to prevent any clumping. A volumizing mascara that provides a multidimensional definition, it also lengthens and lifts the lashes to give your eyes a wide-awake look.

The mascara will be launching on April 6, 2023, on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

2) Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Powder

Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil has been a cult favorite among beauty enthusiasts. Goof Proof Brow Powder is a much-anticipated launch, as it promises to make filling the brows easier than ever.

The upcoming launch has a lightweight formula and is highly blendable. The product gives a natural matte finish and a blended brow look. It is buildable and with a spoolie, one can easily blend it out.

The powder will be available in 10 gorgeous shades.

The brow powder will be launching on April 14, 2023, on the Benefit Cosmetics website.

3) Jordana Ticia Cosmetics Blusher Duo

Jordana Ticia Cosmetics is well-known for its duo products. The brand already has two well-loved duo products: Bronzer Duo and Mini Set & Brighten Powder Duo. The upcoming launch is an addition to their duo collection.

Each blusher duo comes with a cream and powder blusher of the same shade. There are 6 different shades available for this product. The cream blusher gives a radiant finish to the skin for those who want a natural flush, and the powder blusher is best for a full-glam makeup look.

The blusher will be launching on April 2, 2023, on the Jordana Ticia website and will also be available on their TikTok shop.

Some much-anticipated launches on the Sephora website in April 2023

Other than the upcoming makeup launches, there are also a few products that will be launching on the Sephora website come April. These were launched on the brands' websites in late March and will be available on the Sephora website for easier access to all.

1) Laura Mercier Real Flawless Luminous Perfecting Pressed Powder

Laura Mercier's pressed powder blurs the lines between beauty and skincare. The powder gives the skin a healthy, radiant finish and very light coverage. The product has Auto-Balancing Technology, which helps provide moisture to the skin while also helping with oil control.

The powder is infused with chamomile and rose hip oil, which keeps the skin nourished. It contains high-resolution pigments and custom pearl blends to give skin-like coverage for a 'no-makeup' makeup look.

The pressed powder will be launching on April 1, 2023, on the Sephora website.

2) Nars Afterglow Sensual Shine Hydrating Lipstick

This lipstick has a hybrid lip formula that delivers shine, nourishment, and color with every swipe. The product is lightweight and non-sticky, giving you fuller-looking lips. It has a lustrous finish and sheer to medium coverage.

The lip product is infused with mango and shea butter extracts to smoothen fine lines and provide 8-hour hydration for healthier lips. It also consists of antioxidants, which can help fight free radical damage and are great for pigmented lips.

The lipstick will be launching on April 1, 2023, on the Sephora website.

Poll : 0 votes