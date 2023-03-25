Ulta Beauty Spring Sale 2023: 5 must-buy deals

Ulta Beauty Spring Sale 2023 is live and the deals are better than ever. This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on one's favorites and buy the products they have had on their wishlist forever.

Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty started on March 12, 2023, and will be ending on April 1. The biannual sale has a new selection of products on discount every single day, with the selected products available at 50% off.

One can find bestsellers and products vouched for by beauty industry experts at a significant discount. The Ulta Beauty Spring Sale deals last for a day, so it is crucial to grab them before the products are back at full price.

From Exuviance to IT Cosmetics: Here are a few must-haves from the Ulta Beauty Spring Sale 2023

1) Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish

This lip gloss is a bestseller and one of the best lip plumpers in the market. It plumps one's lips visibly and leaves them glowing. It is a comfortable wearing lip gloss that doesn't leave behind a tacky feel.

The formula has a peptide blend to help with the plumping action. Vitamin A and E help keep the lips moisturized throughout the day. Ulta Beauty Spring Sale offers the product in 36 different shades, so there is something for everyone.

The lip gloss is available in shimmering, sparkling, and pearlescent finishes. They are perfect to wear on their own or one can layer them on top of their lipstick to take it up a notch.

The lip gloss' original price is $25 and currently retails for $12.50 on the Ulta Beauty website.

2) IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Dual-Ended Flawless Complexion Concealer & Foundation Brush #132

Given its versatility, this makeup brush is the one makeup tool that everyone should get from the Ulta Beauty Spring Sale. Moreover, the precision-cut heads are made so that they reach the nooks and crannies of one's face.

The larger brush end ensures the foundation looks flawless, and the smaller end is great for concealer application in the hard-to-reach areas. The finer brush end is also great for spot concealing, making it ideal for all makeup applications.

The brush is dense and its hair doesn't shed, ensuring the product lasts long. An individual can use it to blur away imperfections and build up on coverage, as the brush doesn't smudge the already applied layer.

The makeup brush's original price is $34 and currently retails for $17 on the Ulta Beauty website.

3) Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish

Face polish is the perfect at-home treatment when one wants an intense exfoliation session, so make sure to grab this product from the Ulta Beauty Spring Sale. This face polish provides soft and smooth skin by combining the power of enzymes and physical and chemical exfoliation.

The formula is a potent mix of papaya enzymes, professional grade crystals, and glycolic acid. It will help clear out congested pores, dead skin cells and dull patches, while also scrubbing away all the gunk.

The product can be used safely at home and gives a person an instant brightening effect after usage. It evens out the skin tone and minimizes the appearance of pores.

The face polish's original price is $78 and currently retails for $39 on the Ulta Beauty website.

4) Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil

This is a beginner-friendly eyebrow pencil that makes brow makeup super easy to incorporate into your daily routine. The tip of the pencil does not require sharpening, making it an easy product to maintain.

Ulta Beauty Spring Sale offers the product in 12 stunning, soft shades. The formula has a nice glide, making the makeup application quick and easy. The beauty product comes with a built-in spoolie, which is perfect for blending. Having a waterproof formula that can withstand 12 hours of wear easily, the pencil can give an individual a gorgeous brow on the first try with its 'goof proof' tip.

The eyebrow pencil's original price is $25 and currently retails for $12.50 on the Ulta Beauty website.

5) IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+

This product is great for people who want skincare benefits in their makeup products. It is an anti-aging serum combined with foundation, making it a great item to grab from the Ulta Beauty Spring Sale. The product boasts a hydrating formula with full coverage.

Additionally, the CC cream provides sun protection with an SPF 50+. The illuminating formula uses micronized light-reflecting pigments to give the skin a radiant finish. It hides imperfections flawlessly and also does not crack like many full coverage products.

The cream formula is infused with hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, adenosine, antioxidants, and vitamins. The ingredients help with blemishes, dark circles, fine lines and redness over long term usage.

The CC cream's original price is $44 and currently retails for $22 on the Ulta Beauty website.

Poll : 0 votes