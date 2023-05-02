Doja Cat, Jared Leto cat-inspired Met Gala 2023 looks spark troll fest online

The Met Gala 2023, held on May 1, remained true to its tradition of seeing some of the year's most iconic outfits posing on the red carpet. This year, fashion's biggest night paid homage to one of the greatest designers of all time, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the 2023 edition of the gala features an exhibit of 150 original looks by the designer.

Some of the boldest looks for the prestigious event were worn by Doja Cat and Jared Leto, who decided to honor not only the designer but his pet cat, Choupette. Given that both stars went for a similar feline look, fans couldn't help but pit both of them against each other.

"In a cat fight": Fan react to Jared Leto and Doja Cat's Choupette-inspired looks for Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala 2023 is an annual fundraiser event hosted by long-time Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The prestigious event supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute and additionally becomes an opportunity for fashion enthusiasts and celebrities to show up in head-turning outfits.

A-lister artists are seen carrying unique looks that celebrities and their designers choose in accordance with the designated theme. For 2023, Doja Cat and Jared Leto stole the show with their Choupette-inspired outfits.

Fans were quick to seize the opportunity with their hilarious reactions to the cat outfits, flooding social media with memes about the two stars.

UFO @pseudeauriche omg tmz just reported doja and jared are in a cat fight at the met gala omg tmz just reported doja and jared are in a cat fight at the met gala https://t.co/JFxYVaIfmL

e | 💪👹 @disasterp1ants jared leto and doja cat at the met gala jared leto and doja cat at the met gala https://t.co/AqMlPo1nDj

ellaw @wikiellaw 🧑🏻‍🦳

Doja and Jared Leto: ok I must be inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's cat

#MetGala #DojaCat #JaredLeto Met: you must be inspired by the designer Karl Lagerfeld🧑🏻‍🦳Doja and Jared Leto: ok I must be inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's cat Met: you must be inspired by the designer Karl Lagerfeld ✨🧑🏻‍🦳Doja and Jared Leto: ok I must be inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's cat😎🐱#MetGala #DojaCat #JaredLeto https://t.co/9G2G8FJFvu

E___🤷🏽‍♀️ @Ed_naaa

#MetGala Doja Cat and Jared Leto understood the assignment. Doja Cat and Jared Leto understood the assignment. #MetGala https://t.co/7YpeJIOT25

Despite the overall hilarious reactions from netizens, a few viewers and fashion enthusiasts praised Jared Leto and Doja Cat for their bold choice of outfits.

Cereal Killer Genes 🥣🧬 @PettyCooperJJ It’s like they sent them emails about “try to not be too much” but Jared and Doja missed it (and thank god for that) #MetGala It’s like they sent them emails about “try to not be too much” but Jared and Doja missed it (and thank god for that) #MetGala

monica @moniicaagtz Jared Leto & Doja Cat ate up the whole met gala idc Jared Leto & Doja Cat ate up the whole met gala idc😭

Jęnnifēr Lë 🫶🏼💡🤍 @jenfrombk #MetGala As a cat owner, I love Doja Cat & Jared Leto’s ode to Karl Lagerfeld’s fur baby lol As a cat owner, I love Doja Cat & Jared Leto’s ode to Karl Lagerfeld’s fur baby lol 😸 #MetGala

A closer look at the two Choupette-inspired outfit

Doja Cat at Met Gala 2023

The pop star Doja Cat is known for her quirky and avant garde looks on the red carpet.

This year, the American rapper paid homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld's cat by wearing an embellished feathery gown by Oscar de la Renta. It featured hundreds of shimmering diamantes and a feather-adorned train at the back.

Doja Cat's Oscar de la Renta gown was topped off with a shimmering headdress featuring cat ears and was accompanied by an out-of-the-box makeup look that showcased her as cat with bold winged eyeliner, blush lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, thin eyebrows, rouged cheeks, and mascara on the lashes.

Jared Leto's Met Gala 2023 Choupette-inspired costume

Claudushka @claudushka Soy Jared Letto en el Met Gala llamado vida Soy Jared Letto en el Met Gala llamado vida https://t.co/nPdyajuitL

If one talks about iconic outfits at the Met Gala, Jared Leto's bold and unique ensembles through the years always comes to mind.

For the 2023 edition of the event, Jared again surprised fans as well as celebrities present at the carpet by turning up in a magnanimous furry cat mascot outfit, choosing a simple yet out-of-the-box manner to pay homage to Lagerfeld.

