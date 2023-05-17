Cannes 2023: Helen Mirren's blue hair and 4 top beauty moments from Day 1

Day 1 of Cannes 2023 saw show-stopping beauty moments on the red carpet. From Helen Mirren's striking new hair color to Paola Turani's snatched look, the red carpet saw celebrities from around the world putting their best foot forward.

If Met Gala is the time of the year to get experimental and artistic, Cannes Film Festival is when you bring in elegance and grace. Here are some of the best looks from Day 1 of Cannes 2023.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Naomi Campbell: Some of the best beauty looks from Cannes 2023 Day 1

1) Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren stole the show on Day 1 of Cannes 2023 with her gorgeous blue hair. The Queen actress debuted a brand-new hairdo on the red carpet and was the cynosure of all eyes on the first day of the film festival.

Mirren went with an elaborate updo that highlighted the many shades of blue her hair was dyed. She used a mix of electric blue, dark blue, and pastel blue to give the look some depth. Mirren also incorporated a few locks that were dyed violet to bring intrigue to the updo.

She went for gorgeous curls that were held together using silver hairpins and white bobby pins. Her hair was clearly the main focus of her Cannes 2023 look, as Mirren went with subtle makeup with rosy cheeks and lips.

2) Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio's Cannes 2023 look was out of this world, as the model showed up to Day 1 of the film festival in a gorgeous gown with a head wrap. Both her makeup and hair complemented her outfit, with her bun perfectly tucked under her headwrap.

Ambrosio's makeup looked stunning, as she went with a red-toned eyeshadow to complement her gown. The eye makeup look pulled the whole look together, elevating the outfit even further. Along with that, the Brazilian model went with a light touch of shimmery eyeshadow in the inner corner of her eyes, which replicated the dazzling sequins all over her outfit.

As for her hairstyle, Alessandra Ambrosio sported a low bun that was strategically placed to create the illusion of holding up her headwrap. The bun fit in like a puzzle piece with her outfit, tying the whole look together.

3) Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones brought in the drama with her signature dark-hued makeup. She went with intense smokey eyes for Day 1 of Cannes 2023 but added her own touch by replacing the black eyeshadow that is quintessential to a smokey eye look with a dark reddish shade.

The eyeshadow was a similar shade to the Wednesday actress' gown, so the replacement was fitting for the look she went for. Along with that, she also went in with a heavy coat of mascara to give major volume to her eyelashes. For her lips, she opted for a maroon glossy lip that pulled the whole look together.

She went with a minimal hairstyle that highlighted her beautiful hair. Pairing soft waves with a middle part, the actress left her hair loose to gorgeously flow down her back.

4) Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell arrived in style for Cannes 2023 with oversized sunnies, which she then took off to reveal a dramatic cat-eye liner look. For her hairstyle, she went with her signature waist-length long straight hair that had a fabulous balayage hair color.

The model's eye makeup look took center stage, as she rocked an elongated wing that extended all the way to the tips of her brow. She used white eyeshadow to accentuate her eyelids, with the finishing touch of a white shimmery shadow in the inner corners of her eyes.

As for the rest of her makeup, Campbell kept it subtle and soft, opting for a beautiful nude lip shade and rosy cheeks. The touch of white around her eyes ties her makeup look perfectly with her Cannes 2023 Day 1 outfit, which was a gorgeous white sequin gown.

5) Paola Turani

Paola Turani went for a super snatched makeup look to go with her white feathery gown. With dark eye and lip makeup, the look leans heavily towards retro. Even for her hair, she opted for a dramatic blowout that gave her hair lots of volume.

Turani went with a dark wine-red lip shade that beautifully contrasted her light-colored gown. Along with that, she opted for a shimmery eye makeup look paired with loads of mascara and thick winged liner. The contrast between the light eyeshadow and the stark black liner and mascara looked fabulous.

The model sported a retro blowout with big, soft waves at Cannes 2023. To finish it off, she even incorporated a wavy fringe to the front section to give her hair the Old Hollywood feel.

