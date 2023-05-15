Jennie at Cannes 2023: 3 makeup looks the BLACKPINK star could opt for

On May 1, 2023, Jennie attended her first-ever Met Gala. Now, the BLACKPINK member is set to make her Cannes Film Festival debut on May 22. Seeminlgy, the month of May has many firsts in store for the SOLO singer, and her fans couldn't be more thrilled.

Jennie received her 76th Cannes Film Festival invitation in April but couldn't confirm if she would be present at the prestigious event. However, on May 11, BLACKPINK's agency, YG Entertainment, released an official statement saying that the singer will be attending the film festival on May 22 for the Out of Competition category for her upcoming series, The Idol.

For her Met Gala 2023 red carpet appearance, Jennie went with a pinkish makeup look. She opted for the 'cloud skin' look for her face makeup and paired it with rosy cheeks. In addition, the SOLO singer kept her lips neutral with a nude pink shade, bringing in the drama with pink shimmery eyeshadow. Along with that, the BLACKPINK rapper also used fluttery lashes to further elevate her eye makeup look, which gave her the viral siren eye look.

The How You Like That singer has some gorgeous makeup looks that are Cannes-worthy. Whether it be her go-to subtle dewy makeup or a bold lip or eye makeup look, she has some great options for the 76th Cannes Film Festival as the fashion icon looks fabulous in them.

BLACKPINK Jennie has some stunning makeup looks that she can sport at Cannes 2023

1) Her signature natural makeup look

Jennie is best known for her soft and subtle makeup. Dewy skin and glossy lips are one of the most common looks that the BLACKPINK member opts for. Jennie has been a long-time muse for Hera Beauty. For one of their campaigns, she went with rosy lips and cheeks that looked stunning on the SOLO singer.

What has made the campaign iconic is that the beauty brand collaborated with the BLACKPINK rpper to create shades handpicked by Jennie herself. Every single look for the photoshoot were created by the singer, and one can see her personal preference shining through the pictorials.

The Pink Venom singer applied a flawless, dewy base that gave her skin a glass-like finish. She used Hera Sensual Nude Balm in Tempting Red for her eyes and lips, giving them a see-through red tint that looked perfect when paired with her rosy cheeks. The blush was slightly exaggerated compared to her usual makeup looks, which elevated her overall look even further and made her look ethereal.

2) Subtle makeup with a bold lip

Cannes Film Festival is a great event to rock a bold lip makeup look. Jennie had previously experimented with bold lips, one of her most iconic bold lip moments being when she campaigned for Hera Beauty's Rouge Holic lipsticks.

For this campaign, the BLACKPINK member went with a matte base instead of the usual dewy makeup she tends to opt for. She went with fine shimmer for her eyelids and used Hera Rouge Holic in Seoul Red for her lips. To achieve the cloud skin look, the rapper used Hera Black Cushion SPF 34 PA ++, which gave her a seamless matte finish.

The bold red lip is a popular choice for celebrities in the Cannes Film Festival. Many stars opt for this classic lip makeup look as it pairs well with most formal outfits and elevates the overall look.

3) Muted makeup with intense smokey eyes

Another popular look celebrities usually go for on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet is a striking smokey eye. Jennie tends to keep her eye makeup subtle and soft, experimenting with face embellishments and gems to highlight her eyes instead. However, for one of her Vogue Korea features, the BLACKPINK member sported an intense smokey eye that looked fabulous on her.

For the pictorial, Jennie went with several makeup looks, but this one stood out the most because of its uniqueness. Since the BLACKPINK member usually opts for subtle eye makeup looks, this was a completely different look that made a statement.

While keeping the rest of her makeup toned down, the singer went in with a strong eye makeup look that drew all the attention to her eyes. Not only did Jennie go for a bold eye makeup, she also went with a strong eyebrow, which again helped with keeping her eyes the star of the show.

The BLACKPINK member will be making her Cannes debut on May 22, and her fans eagerly await her red carpet appearance to see what the singer has in store for them. While these makeup looks are some tried-and-tested ones that she could go for, the singer could also surprise BLINKs with something completely different.

Poll : 0 votes