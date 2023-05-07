Cara Delevingne's Met Gala 2023 look wins internet: "Fierce and incredible"

Cara Delevingne is known to serve some of the best looks for the Met Gala, but this year was special for the model as the theme of the 2023 Met Gala was close to her heart. Cara has been vocal about her friendship with Karl Lagerfeld and the impact the fashion designer had on her life. As she states in a recent Vogue video,

"I wouldn't be where I am today without him and his belief in me."

So it is no surprise the model worked extra hard for this year's Met Gala look. In the video, she walks through how she preps her skin for a big event like the gala and goes into detail about the intricacies of her look. Her crew also drops some handy beauty tips one can use on an everyday basis.

Cara Delevingne's Met Gala 2023 look wins internet (Image via YouTube)

Netizens loved Cara Delevingne's look, especially praising her hair and makeup, which elevated her otherwise plain outfit. The outfit took inspiration from Lagerfeld's iconic crisp white shirt, and the big puffy sleeves and trail turned the white robe-like dress into a statement piece.

The overall look also took inspiration from Chanel 2012 Cruise, as pointed out by Cara herself in the Vogue video. Many applauded the actress for her fashion and beauty choices for the Met Gala 2023 as she perfectly embodied Karl Lagerfeld's sense of fashion.

Cara Delevingne's Met Gala 2023 look beautifully honors Karl Lagerfeld's memory

In the video, Cara gives a sneak peek into her beauty routine, where she is accompanied by her crew to help her achieve the iconic look. She began the beauty routine with some skin prep. Jayden Ho Pham mentions that he likes to use two different masks on the model, a sheet mask and a jawline mask. These two masks work together to reduce any form of puffiness and give her a snatched look.

He went on to give Cara a quick massage, focussing on her hands and face. Loosening the muscles helps dissipate any form of tension and is also a great way to relax right before a big event. The masks left Cara looking well-hydrated and gave her skin a dewy finish, which will help with the makeup application.

Cara Delevingne then moved on to makeup, where Hung Vanngo explains that they went for natural makeup for the rest of her face as they wanted her eye makeup look to be the star of the show. Delevingne rocked an intense smokey eye makeup look to the Met Gala 2023. They first went in with a matte black shade for the base and topped it with gray eyeshadow to create dimension. Finally, she used some black shimmer on top to give her eyes more definition.

In the video, Cara talks about how Lagerfeld loved a black eyeliner or an intense smokey eye, which played into his signature 'Rock and Roll' aesthetic. Their choice of makeup was heavily defined by what Karl Lagerfeld loved to see in his photoshoots. Cara Delevingne being his muse for such a long time, it only made sense to pay homage through the element that connected them both, fashion and beauty.

For the final touches, they went with a nude lip and dramatic lashes that weren't too unnatural on Cara's eyes. For the fluttery lash look, they first went with a single strip and then added individual lashes. This technique creates texture and makes the lashes look voluminous but natural. They elevated the eye makeup look without drawing attention away from the intense smokey eye.

For her hair, Cara Delevingne went with a wig that was an icy blue blonde shade. The hair was inspired by Chanel's 2012 Cruise, where the model sported pastel hairdos for the photoshoot. Cara dialed back the blue tone on the hair for it to look almost platinum blonde with a blue undertone, which brought the hair color closer to Lagerfeld's own hair.

Netizens loved Cara Delevingne's Met Gala 2023 look, as it wasn't simply a fashionable moment but a getup that Lagerfeld would have absolutely loved. From the sunglasses to the fingerless gloves, the outfit embodied the German fashion designer and his sense of style. Many of Cara's fans noted that Karl Lagerfeld would be proud of his longtime muse for this absolutely gorgeous look.

