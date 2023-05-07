Where to get Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick? Price, shades and more details explored

Bobbi Brown recently launched the Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, which comes in gorgeous artist-curated shades that can be used to create all forms of eye makeup looks. Each eyeshadow stick comes with two different shades, ensuring one has everything they need for a complete makeup look.

The Eyeshadow sticks are available at the Bobbi Brown, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bloomingdale's website. The product retails for $38 and comes in seven different variants.

Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick makes eyeshadow application super easy

The Shadow Stick shades have been specially curated by in-house artist Marc Reagan to ensure one can get a full-eye makeup look using these sticks. This makes the product especially travel-friendly, as all one has to carry is an eyeshadow stick instead of an entire palette and they are good to go.

Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick is an effortless swipe-to-use product that can give one quick eye makeup looks that last all day. The product comes with the promise of the eyeshadow lasting for up to 24 hours without any touch-ups.

Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick has a crease-resistant formula that doesn't feather into the fine lines and wrinkles for a perfect eye makeup look that lasts all day long. The creamy formula is highly buildable, making it perfect for both natural and full glam makeup looks. The product simplifies makeup application and is fool-proof and easy to use.

Pink Steel/Bark: Pink steel has a beautiful purple shimmery shade to it with hints of silver flecks that pairs perfectly with Bark's dark brown matte shade.

Golden Pink/Taupe: Golden Pink comes with a pinkish gold shimmer which complements Taupe's reddish beige matte hue.

Pink Copper/Cashew: Pink Copper uses a rose gold shimmer that looks gorgeous with Cashew's greyish-beige matte tint.

Rusted Pink/Cinnamon: Rusted Pink has a reddish-orange shade that uses golden flecks for the shimmer, which pairs beautifully with Cinnamon's reddish brown.

Bronze Pink/Espresso: Bronze Pink is a reddish bronze tint that has a shimmery finish and it pairs well with Espresso's warm brown-toned matte shade.

Pink Mercury/Nude Beach: Pink Mercury has a soft pinkish hue with blue shimmer flecks that complement Nude Beach's grey taupe matte shade.

Platinum Pink/Antique Rose: Platinum Pink has a beautiful light pink hue that goes perfectly with Antique Rose's light pinkish matte shade.

Each shadow stick comes with a matte and a shimmer shade. The matte shade can be used all over the eyelid as the base color and the shimmery hue can be used at the center of the lids to highlight the curve of the eye. The formula is waterproof, so it is perfect for the upcoming summer season.

Since the product comes in a stick packaging, one can use it to line the lashline as well. The shimmer shades can also be used around the inner corners to highlight and add dimension to the eyes.

Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick uses the same formula as the beauty brand's bestselling single-toned shadow sticks. So if you are a fan of that product, you are sure to love this one as it now comes in two different shades.

The brand suggests trying out a smokey eye makeup look using this product as the shade pairings are absolutely perfect for that. Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick retails for $38 and is currently available on the brand's website. One can also find it on the Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale's website.

