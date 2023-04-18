Where to get Millie Bobby Brown's new eye makeup collection? Price and more explored

Millie Bobby Brown has been giving the world one piece of good news after the other. Brown recently announced the debut of her coffee beauty line, Florence by Mills Coffee, as well as her engagement to Jake Bongiovi.

Along with that, the Stranger Things star also launched a new eye makeup collection towards the end of March. The collection is rightly called All Eyes on You and consists of creamy eyeshadow, volumizing mascara, and an eye makeup remover.

The Enola Holmes actress has sported some enviable eye makeup looks that are seamless and have a 'snatched' look to them. The All Eyes on You collection features easy-to-use products that one can utilize to replicate her fabulous eye makeup.

Where to get Millie Bobby Brown's All Eyes on You collection?

Millie Bobby Brown's newest eye makeup collection launched on March 28, 2023. The All Eyes on You makeup collection consists of the Up a Notch Volumizing Mascara, Eye Candy Eyeshadow Sticks, and See Ya Later! Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover.

The entire collection is up for grabs on both Ulta Beauty and Florence by Mills' website. The mascara and eye makeup remover retail for $16 and the eyeshadow sticks are available for $14.

Like all of Millie Bobby Brown's products, these too are clean and use natural ingredients in their formulation. Her makeup products are also vegan and cruelty-free and suitable for all skin types.

What does All Eyes on You makeup collection consist of?

1) Up a Notch Volumizing Mascara

Millie Bobby Brown's Up a Notch mascara is a volumizing product for your lashes. It is a high-impact mascara that has a combined benefit of lengthening and volumizing. The mascara beautifully coats the lashes from the root to the tip.

The product uses an infusion of rice bran, carnauba, and candelilla waxes to give the lashes a lengthening effect while emphasizing each and every lash. The multidimensional volumizing effect gives the lashes a fanned-out look without leaving behind any clumps or flakes.

The mascara is only available in black as of now and retails for $16 on the brand's website.

2) Eye Candy Eyeshadow Sticks

Creamy eyeshadow provides a seamless effect and leaves behind a skin-like finish. Millie Bobby Brown's eyeshadow sticks are smudge-proof and waterproof. The formula is highly long-lasting, giving one all-day wear.

The product comes in a mix of soft and bold shades, making it perfect for both natural and glam makeup looks. The stick's retractable design makes it easy-to-use, making it beginner-friendly. If one has trouble using makeup brushes, this eyeshadow allows them to use their fingers to blend it out, making it accessible for everyone.

The eyeshadow stick is available in six different shades and sells for $14 on the brand's website.

3) See Ya Later! Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover

Waterproof eye makeup is a blessing when it comes to staying power, but can be irritating to the skin during makeup removal. Millie Bobby Brown's eye makeup remover makes the removal process effortless, preventing any pulling or tugging that can cause fine lines and wrinkles.

The bi-phase formula uses a combination of oil and water to gently remove the makeup. The product uses the goodness of rose canina fruit oil, sodium hyaluronate and jojoba seed oil to have nourishing effects on the skin. One needs to keep in mind to shake the product well, as bi-phase formulas need activation before usage.

The eye makeup remover retails for $16 on the brand's website.

