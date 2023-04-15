5 Barbie-inspired eye makeup looks for Coachella 2023

Coachella 2023 is here and better than ever with headliners like Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK. The music festival will be stretched over two weekends, April 14-16 and then April 21-23.

Coachella is the perfect time of year to bring out all your shimmery and glittery eyeshadow shades. To make a statement, use these shades to create a Barbie-themed eye makeup look for the music festival.

With Barbiecore being the newest trend this spring and the new Barbie movie coming out this summer, these eye makeup looks will have one standing out from the crowd.

Pink-themed eye makeup looks perfect for Coachella 2023

1) Glittery pink eye makeup

When getting ready for Coachella 2023, one can't overlook this eye makeup look. For this look, one will need a pink-hued eyeshadow palette with a mix of matte and glitter shades. Along with that, black eyeliner and some false lashes will help one nail the eye makeup look.

Start by coating your upper lids with a nude pink shade. Then use a magenta hue to create a cut crease. Coat the section below the crease with a baby pink shade, which will serve as your base for the chunky glitter. Use the same magenta shade to line the lower lash line to amp up the look.

Once the eyeshadow look is done, one can carefully apply the chunky glitter to the lids. Finish the look with a sharp cat-eye and add some dramatic fake lashes to elevate your eye makeup look.

2) Subtle eye makeup with bright pink outer corners

If you are looking for a subtle eye makeup look for Coachella 2023, this is a great one to opt for. This look can easily be achieved with products one already has in their vanity.

To begin with, use a nude pinkish hue all over the lid. Define the outer corners with a bright pink shade and highlight the inner corner of your eyes with a silver or gold highlighter.

Finish off the look with soft eyeliner, which can be achieved using an eyeliner pencil. Line the upper lash line using a pencil liner and blend it out using an eyeshadow brush. This technique gives a soft-winged eyeliner that is not as bold as a liquid eyeliner look.

3) Pink eyeshadow look paired with embellishments

This matte makeup look doesn't require shimmery eyeshadow to make a statement at Coachella 2023. With the help of some rhinestones or stick-on sparkles, this makeup look can quickly become the star of the show.

For this look, the base can be a nude brown shade and one can create a cut crease using a bright pink hue. Use a lighter pastel pink around your inner corners to highlight that section.

Finish off the look with a sharp cat-eye using a liquid liner and use glittery liquid eyeshadow to line your bottom lash line. You can also use liquid glitter to create a border for the eyeshadow look. Use face embellishments of your choice to take the eye makeup look up a notch.

4) Pink hearts eye makeup

Nothing is more barbie-core than pink hearts surrounding your eyes. The look is bold and over the top, making it perfect for Coachella 2023. The base is a very light pink shade that will help elevate the pink hearts.

After applying the base shade, one will need to carefully draw hearts around the eyes with a darker pink hue that stands out. Mix hearts with other shapes to create intrigue, whether it be polka dots or stars.

Highlight your inner corners and lower lash line with some silver glitter to create depth. Use fake lashes to finish the look and the eye makeup is music festival ready.

5) Pink shimmers with heart embossed liner

This eye makeup look is the perfect balance of shimmer, glitter and barbie-core to stand out at Coachella 2023. The makeup goes perfectly with edgy and funky looks as well, making it suitable for a grunge esthetic if one is opting for that.

This makeup look's base shade is bright pink and one can create a cut crease using a pastel pink shade. Top the pastel shade with pink shimmery eyeshadow and use some rose champagne hued highlighter around the inner corners to create depth.

To finish the look, one will need to create a sharp cateye first. Then carefully draw the heart near the tip of the cateye using the liquid eyeliner. Adding in some false lashes elevates the look even further.

Coachella 2023 is all about personalizing and customizing to best express yourself through beauty and fashion. So feel free to experiment with different shades of pink to create a Barbie-themed eye makeup look unique to you. One can also make small tweaks to the makeup to have them fit the outfit they are going for.

