e.l.f. X American Eagle: Release date, products and more about denim-inspired limited edition collection

e.l.f. X American Eagle is e.l.f. Cosmetics' foray into the world of high fashion. The two brands are giants in their own fields and this collaboration aims to bring together the best of both worlds for their consumers.

The limited edition collaboration is already available on the American Eagle website and will be released on the e.l.f. Cosmetics website on March 30 at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST. It will also be available in select American Eagle stores.

The e.l.f. X American Eagle collection offers an eyeshadow palette of 12 gorgeous shades, a clay mask, and a color-changing lip balm. Being denim-inspired, all the products come in beautiful blue packaging. Those who purchase the e.l.f. x AE Vault will also receive the AE Denim Makeup Bag.

Eyeshadow, lip balm and clay mask: e.l.f. X American Eagle has all your beauty essentials covered

1) e.l.f. x AE Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette

The e.l.f. X American Eagle collection offers an eyeshadow palette of 12 stunning shades. The eyeshadow palette is perfect for creating a makeup look that goes with an all-denim look and can be used to create fun eye makeup looks. Being denim-inspired, the shades are available in popular jeans swatches.

The hues are available in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes. One can use them with an eyeshadow brush to amp up the look or blend it in using the fingertips for a natural finish. They can also be used with an eyeliner brush to create dramatic eyeliner looks.

The eyeshadow palette retails for $16 on the American Eagle website.

2) e.l.f. x AE Perfect pHit Lip Balm

e.l.f. x AE Perfect pHit Lip Balm comes in a beautiful blue tone. The product is a color-changing lip balm that uses pH technology to turn into a pink tint.

The lip balm uses the skin's natural pH to change to a pink hue that best suits the wearer. This is ideal for a no-makeup makeup look and will go perfectly with one's favorite jeans.

The lip balm retails for $8 on the American Eagle website.

3) e.l.f. x AE Get Cheeky Clay Mask

As summer is just around the corner, it is time to whip out the clay masks. The e.l.f. X American Eagle collection includes a pretty blue-toned mask. Being denim-inspired, the clay mask is made for both the face and the rear, for those who suffer from 'bacne'.

The clay mask has a skin-balancing formula, helping with the visibility of pores without leaving the skin dry. With its hydrating properties, the mask leaves the skin looking smooth and plump. For best results, apply it to dry skin, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse it off.

The clay mask retails for $11 on the American Eagle website.

4) e.l.f. x AE Vault

If one wants to try all the products that come in e.l.f. X American Eagle collection, the Vault is a great option to go for. The kit comes with a Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette, Get Cheeky Clay Mask, Perfect pHit Lip Balm, and AE Denim Makeup Bag.

The Vault is the only way to grab the denim makeup bag, which uses the same pockets, jean flies, and button closures from American Eagle jeans. Since the kit is only available till supplies last, it is best to grab the deal while one can.

The kit retails for $50 on the American Eagle website.

Poll : 0 votes