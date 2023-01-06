"In 2023 too": Millie Bobby Brown homophobic memes take over internet as Noah Schnapp comes out 

Netflix Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has come out as gay. He took to TikTok and told his followers that he was in the closet for 18 years. As many celebrate his coming out, jokes about Millie Bobby Brown’s fake homophobic past have resurfaced online.
Reacting to the anti-gay memes returning, one Twitter user wrote online:
Noah Schnapp took to his official TikTok account on Thursday. He wrote online:
“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’”
Noah Schnapp was also lip-synching to an audio clip of someone else saying:
“You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”
In his caption, Schnapp wrote- “I guess I’m more familiar to Will than I thought.”
The actor was referring to his Stranger Things character, Will Byers, who is gay and in love with his best friend, Mike Wheeler, who is played by Finn Wolfhard.
Why did Millie Bobby Brown come up during Noah Schnapp's coming out?
For those unversed, Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things. As fans are aware, Brown and Schnapp share a strong friendship which is evident during their press interviews. As Schnapp came out, netizens began speaking about Brown’s fake homophobic past.
In 2018, the hashtag TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown took over Twitter with trolls attempting to cancel the 18-year-old actress, who was just 14 years old at the time. Many created memes of Millie Bobby Brown being anti-gay. In one meme, a netizen claimed that Brown threw a hot McDonald’s McCafé beverage at a person who was wearing a gay pride t-shirt. The twitter user wrote:
“Im a gay transgender woman and I was wearing my gay pride shirt to a McDonald’s earlier today. Suddenly @milliebobbybrown threw her piping hot mc café in my face and screamed “you dyke f**got you’ll never be a real woman!” I know have ptsd and I’m blind #takedownmilliebobbybrown”
In another instance, a Twitter user claimed that the actress was anti-Islam. They wrote online:
“I saw Millie Bobby Brown in the airport and asked for a pic and she said “only if you remove the hijab” and I said “its my faith” and she aggressively pulled it off my head and stamped on it”
After the fake stories and memes circulated like wildfire, the actress deactivated her Twitter account in 2018.
Netizens urge trolls not to circulate Millie Bobby Brown anti-gay tweets in light of Noah Schnapp coming out
As Noah Schnapp’s latest announcement started to make headlines, Stranger Things fans urged trolls not to bring back the TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown hashtag. Many stated that the trend was not funny and that it did more harm than good. A few comments online read:
Millie Bobby Brown has been a loud supporter of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation since 2017. At the MTV Movie and TV Awards held during the same year, the actress wore a GLAAD pin and a blue ribbon to signify her support for the American Civil Liberties Union.