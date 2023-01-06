"In 2023 too": Millie Bobby Brown homophobic memes take over internet as Noah Schnapp comes out 

Netflix Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has come out as gay. He took to TikTok and told his followers that he was in the closet for 18 years. As many celebrate his coming out, jokes about Millie Bobby Brown’s fake homophobic past have resurfaced online.

Reacting to the anti-gay memes returning, one Twitter user wrote online:

harvee @SLASHERDANCE @willfulchaos in 2023 too ..at their grown ages @willfulchaos in 2023 too ..at their grown ages

Noah Schnapp took to his official TikTok account on Thursday. He wrote online:

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’”

Charlotte ✨ @charlottes0phia an icon The way Noah Schnapp just publicly came out via tiktok and had this as his captionan icon twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The way Noah Schnapp just publicly came out via tiktok and had this as his caption 😭 an icon twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/euKUtevLlN

Noah Schnapp was also lip-synching to an audio clip of someone else saying:

“You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

In his caption, Schnapp wrote- “I guess I’m more familiar to Will than I thought.”

The actor was referring to his Stranger Things character, Will Byers, who is gay and in love with his best friend, Mike Wheeler, who is played by Finn Wolfhard.

Why did Millie Bobby Brown come up during Noah Schnapp's coming out?

For those unversed, Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things. As fans are aware, Brown and Schnapp share a strong friendship which is evident during their press interviews. As Schnapp came out, netizens began speaking about Brown’s fake homophobic past.

In 2018, the hashtag TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown took over Twitter with trolls attempting to cancel the 18-year-old actress, who was just 14 years old at the time. Many created memes of Millie Bobby Brown being anti-gay. In one meme, a netizen claimed that Brown threw a hot McDonald’s McCafé beverage at a person who was wearing a gay pride t-shirt. The twitter user wrote:

“Im a gay transgender woman and I was wearing my gay pride shirt to a McDonald’s earlier today. Suddenly @milliebobbybrown threw her piping hot mc café in my face and screamed “you dyke f**got you’ll never be a real woman!” I know have ptsd and I’m blind #takedownmilliebobbybrown”

One Twitter user claimed that Millie Bobby Brown is homophobic (Image via Twitter)

In another instance, a Twitter user claimed that the actress was anti-Islam. They wrote online:

“I saw Millie Bobby Brown in the airport and asked for a pic and she said “only if you remove the hijab” and I said “its my faith” and she aggressively pulled it off my head and stamped on it”

Tweet against Millie Bobby Brown (Image via Twitter)

After the fake stories and memes circulated like wildfire, the actress deactivated her Twitter account in 2018.

Netizens urge trolls not to circulate Millie Bobby Brown anti-gay tweets in light of Noah Schnapp coming out

As Noah Schnapp’s latest announcement started to make headlines, Stranger Things fans urged trolls not to bring back the TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown hashtag. Many stated that the trend was not funny and that it did more harm than good. A few comments online read:

miranda🌷 @endofloves making homophobic millie bobby brown jokes in 2023 is so deeply pathetic making homophobic millie bobby brown jokes in 2023 is so deeply pathetic

TARARIRI HOMECOMING THIS YEAR. @GEMINISVERSE homophobic millie jokes starting again in the year of 2023… homophobic millie jokes starting again in the year of 2023…https://t.co/biUrLcTMVy

brighty @gayshinoa if you’re still making millie bobby brown homophobic jokes in the year of 2023 i genuinely think you deserve to have your gay card revoked if you’re still making millie bobby brown homophobic jokes in the year of 2023 i genuinely think you deserve to have your gay card revoked

willow the wise @sapphicjopper can we please leave the millie homophobic jokes in 2022? y'all are so weird can we please leave the millie homophobic jokes in 2022? y'all are so weird

💌 @haIobearers people still making homophobic millie jokes in the year 2023...... people still making homophobic millie jokes in the year 2023...... https://t.co/SGiAOkJo3i

no. @MorozkosWitch Millie was a child when people edited photos of her to make her appear homophobic. She’s talked about how much that upset her and made her leave twitter. Years later people are still continuing the “joke” using it to say she will commit hate crimes against her best friend.

Vile. Millie was a child when people edited photos of her to make her appear homophobic. She’s talked about how much that upset her and made her leave twitter. Years later people are still continuing the “joke” using it to say she will commit hate crimes against her best friend.Vile.

angela 🤍 @astrolst me seeing the millie homophobic jokes on my tl me seeing the millie homophobic jokes on my tl https://t.co/B1JYQZ45Da

angela 🤍 @astrolst i find it sad and embarrassing if y’all are still making the homophobic millie jokes i find it sad and embarrassing if y’all are still making the homophobic millie jokes https://t.co/tkuk1v5X8W

lilly @jenesaisqvoi everyone rushing to recycle their 'millie is homophobic' jokes like this isn't her



everyone rushing to recycle their 'millie is homophobic' jokes like this isn't herhttps://t.co/fIN9i2eGoo

eddie 🦆 @snlarmisen ppl who are making "we already knew" or "millie bobby brown homophobe" jokes in response to noah schnapp coming out are the weakest link like he Just came out can you give him a second to breathe you are not as funny as you think. you are just being homophobic. ppl who are making "we already knew" or "millie bobby brown homophobe" jokes in response to noah schnapp coming out are the weakest link like he Just came out can you give him a second to breathe you are not as funny as you think. you are just being homophobic.

Millie Bobby Brown has been a loud supporter of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation since 2017. At the MTV Movie and TV Awards held during the same year, the actress wore a GLAAD pin and a blue ribbon to signify her support for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Poll : 0 votes