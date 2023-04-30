Where to get the new Glamlite x Scooby Doo Collection? Release date, price and more details explored

The first Glamlite x Scooby Doo Collection was iconic, and the beauty brand is back with another collaboration with the mystery-solving squad.

Glamlite has outdone themselves by creating their first-ever collection that consists solely of the products requested by their users. Whether it be the makeup shades or product formulations, every single product in this collection is created using the feedback from their first collaboration with Scooby Doo.

The Glamlite x Scooby Doo Collection will be launching on April 30, 2023, at 8 am PST. The products will be available in a range of $10-36, and one can grab them from the brand's website exclusively. It is a limited edition collection and will only be available for four weeks.

The entire collection will be available on the Glamlite Cosmetics website starting tomorrow at 8 am till May 31, 2023. The Glamlite x Scooby Doo Collection comes with a handy makeup bag. The Mystery Machine Makeup Bag features a spacious design to store all the products that come with the collection.

The makeup bag has been divided into compartments to help separate all the beauty products. Moreover, the bag features the iconic Mystery Machine on the side and will retail for $18.

The collection comes with a scrub and mask duo for the lips, perfect for prepping the lips before one goes in with their lip kits. The product duo used Shaggy and Scooby for inspiration, using the scent of graham crackers to pay tribute to the duo's love for snacks. The combo will be available for $10 and comes with the goodness of shea butter and jojoba oil.

The Glamlite x Scooby Doo Collection also consists of a hand-held mirror, a highly requested product by the users when the last collection was launched. The mirror has an adorable heart shape and is super lightweight, making it travel-friendly. The mirror will be available for $15 on the brand's website.

Along with that, the collection comes with two lip kits that are inspired by the two women in Scooby Doo's group of friends - Daphne and Velma. Both the lip kits come with a matte lipstick and glitter lip gloss, and one can avail the lip bundle for $26.

The Daphne Lip Kit comes with a soft pink lipstick and pink iridescent lip gloss, while the Velma Lip Kit comes with a terracotta hued lipstick and orange iridescent lip gloss. Both lip kits stay true to the signature colors of the characters and will retail for $15.

Additionally, the Glamlite x Scooby Doo Collection comes with a blush duo, which uses the same character theme as the lip kits. The Daphne and Velma Blush Duo comes with two pressed powder cakes, the fuchsia pink dedicated to Daphne and the warm coral to Velma.

Both pressed powder cakes come embossed with a symbol that represents the characters best. The blush duo will retail for $14 and will come with 3D lenticular motion.

The eyeshadow palette is the most iconic product in the entire collection, consisting of 25 different shades, with each row dedicated to one of the characters. The palette brings together the entire Mystery Inc. gang and features shimmery and matte eyeshadow shades. The eyeshadow palette will be available for $36 on the brand's website.

Laslty, the Glamlite x Scooby Doo Collection comes with a set of four eye makeup brushes. The set consists of an angled brush, tapered brush, pencil brush and packing brush ,and will retail for $16 on the Glamlite website. One can grab the entire collection (including the makeup bag) for $127, which retails for $109 without the makeup bag.

