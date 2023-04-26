Where to get the ColourPop Lav_ish collection? Release date, price, eyeshadow shades and more explored

ColourPop will be launching the ColourPop Lav_ish collection, a bundle of gorgeous lavender-tinted makeup products, on April 27, 2023, at 10 am PST.

Most violet-hued makeup products are formulated for full glam looks, but with ColourPop's new collection, one can also create a soft pastel makeup look.

With the recent trend of purple blush, this is the perfect makeup collection to add to your vanity. Coming with an eyeshadow palette, a highlighter, individual shadow pots, and lip gloss, this collection has got one covered if they want a violet-hued makeup look.

The ColourPop Lav_ish collection will be launching on Thursday on the brand's website. The individual makeup products will be available in a range of $7-14. ColourPop often does bundles, so one should keep an eye out for them, as they are usually cheaper than buying the products individually.

ColourPop Lav_ish collection has everything one could need for a lavender makeup look

ColourPop Lav_ish collection will be dropping tomorrow at 10 am PST and it comes with an eyeshadow palette with some gorgeous shades. The Lav_ish Pressed Powder Palette comes with nine different pressed powder cakes for a stunning lavender-violet eye makeup look. The palette will be available for $14 on the brand's website.

Virtual love is a sparkly silver shade, that can be used as a base color.

Serenity is a glittery light pinkish lavender shade.

Mood boost is a shimmery pastel lavender shade.

Chillax is a matte grey shade, that will work well as a base for matte makeup looks.

Self-care moment is a light pinkish violet glitter that will work well with all the other shades.

Escapism is a true lavender hue, with a matte finish.

Online is a darker version of Escapism and will pair with it beautifully.

Digital skies is a dark blue-violet shade in a chunky glitter finish.

Connect is a dark brown hue that will look perfect for a cut crease.

The collection also contains three different dual-toned shadow pots. The Angelic Super Shock Shadow pot has a lovely gradient of silver to very light lavender. The So Surreal Super Shock Shadow pot has a light blue to violet gradient. The Social BB Super Shock Shadow pot is a much darker variant and has an almost black-to-dark violet gradient.

All the Super Shock Shadows can be bought individually for $7 each.

Along with eye makeup products, the ColourPop Lav_ish collection also comes with some gorgeous cheek and lip products as well. The Super Shock Tie Dye Highlighter is a beautiful item that features a tie-dye pattern on the pressed powder cake. The highlighter uses a mix of white, pastel blue, and light lavender to give a stunning glow to the skin and will be available for $12.

The ColourPop Lav_ish collection also consists of the So Glassy Lip Glosses. Both lip glosses apply clear on the lips and have a high-shine formula. The product uses finely milled shimmer particles to give the lips a glass-like finish. Cyberspace lip gloss has a pinkish lavender hue to it and Purple aura has more of a violet tint to it.

The lip glosses will be available for $8 each on the ColourPop website.

