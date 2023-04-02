5 Best M.A.C. Ruby Woo dupes under $10

M.A.C. Ruby Woo is a crowd favorite, and many celebrities have sworn by it for their red carpet makeup looks. Everyone loves a bold red lip, and M.A.C. Ruby Woo is the perfect shade of red that has a special place in everyone's makeup collection.

Makeup enthusiasts will know that M.A.C. Ruby Woo is more than just a simple red lip color. The gorgeous shade has an Old Hollywood charm to it, and it is the perfect hue when one is going for a retro look. The best thing about this shade, however, is that it goes well with all skin tones.

Despite offering the best shade of red, M.A.C. Ruby Woo might come across as not too pocket-friendly for some. So, check out the best dupes for M.A.C. Ruby Woo, as these lipsticks come closest to the shade and are all under $10, compared to the $22 that the iconic lipstick sells for on the M.A.C. website.

L'Oréal Paris, NYX, and three other best dupes for M.A.C. Ruby Woo

1) ColourPop Lippie Stix

The ColourPop Lippie Stix in Trust Me is a great dupe for M.A.C. Ruby Woo. The formula of the Lippie Stix is long-lasting, and one can go without a lip liner while using it. The product does not smudge even without a liner, making it a great lip product when one has a long day ahead of them.

Further, the lip product is highly pigmented, and all one needs is a single swipe to have gorgeous lips. The lipstick uses skin-loving ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E, which will keep your lips moisturized throughout the day.

Meanwhile, ColourPop Lippie Stix's mango and avocado extracts keep the lips well-hydrated for comfortable wear. The formula does not leave the lips dry like many other lip products and has a creamy texture that glides smoothly on the lips.

The ColourPop Lippie Stix in Trust Me retails for $8 on the ColourPop website.

2) L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Matte Lipstick

The L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Matte Lipstick in Devil's Matte-Vocate Red is a gorgeous lip product. Not only is the shade the perfect dupe for M.A.C. Ruby Woo, the packaging of the product is also luxurious.

The lip product has a matte finish, but it is also not overly dry for the lips. The formula is infused with jojoba oil to keep the lips moisturized and plump throughout the day. It is long-lasting and adds an intense color to the lips with every swipe. Meanwhile, the formula is extremely lightweight without being dry on the lips. One can pair it with their Color Riche Matte Lip Liner for a bold lip.

The product retails for $9.99 on the L'Oréal Paris website.

3) Milani Color Statement Matte Lipstick

Milani Color Statement Matte Lipstick in Matte Confident is a classic red shade, fitting to be the dupe for M.A.C. Ruby Woo. It has an ultra-matte formula, and the brand claims the lipstick is for those who want to make a statement.

The color payoff is great with this product, and it is the perfect lipstick for a bold lip look. The formula is long-lasting, and one doesn't need a lip liner to go with it. Moreover, it is infused with vitamin A and C, which has a brightening effect on the lips. The lipstick is not overly drying and promises comfortable wear over long periods thanks to its hydrating ingredients.

The product retails for $6.99 on the Milani Cosmetics website.

4) Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in Rich Ruby has a rich formula that beautifully defines the lips. This formula ensures that it provides enough moisturization to keep your lips smooth and supple.

The comfortable-wear lipstick comes with caring oil infusions to keep the lips moisturized throughout the day. The lip product has a matte finish with a creamy formula, and can be paired with the Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner for a bold look. The brand recommends using Rich Ruby with their Brick Red lip liner. Together, they can give one a bold lip that can rival M.A.C. Ruby Woo.

The product retails for $7.49 on the Maybelline website.

5) NYX Shout Loud Satin Lipstick

NYX Shout Loud Satin Lipstick in The Best is a great dupe for M.A.C. Ruby Woo if one is looking for a satin finish lipstick. This is especially great for individuals with overly dry lips, as the product fills in the fine lines to give one a smooth-looking lip.

The lipstick has a built-in primer that makes it long-lasting, and the product gives about four hours of intense hydration with a great color payoff. Shea butter and mango extracts give the lips deep-hydration and keep them soft and supple.

The lipstick itself has great packaging and is NYX's first ever custom lipstick bullet with a heart stamped on it. Being a satin formula, this lipstick will need one to use a lip liner to avoid the lipstick from bleeding.

The product retails for $8.50 on the NYX website.

Everyone loves a bold red lip, as nothing can elevate a makeup look as it does. It goes well with every skin tone and is the perfect product to tie in a makeup look. One can forego other makeup products while using these lipsticks, as they go perfectly well with minimal makeup or even a bare face.

