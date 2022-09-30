“He’s so sexy”: BTS V’s fans gush over his brave choice to sport red lipstick in Proof Collector's Edition album

Fans who ordered the Proof Collector’s Edition album were in for a sweet surprise when they discovered BTS V posing with classic red lipstick smudged across his face, making ARMYs swoon over his brave and bold choice of fashion.

In the photos, the Sweet Night singer can be seen wearing a simple white t-shirt with minimal makeup on his face. His sharp features juxtapose against the smudged red lipstick, giving it an interesting dramatic look.

Fans have been gushing over his red lipstick look, calling him brave, bold, unconventional, and sexy for such a cool concept.

BTS V’s fans shower him with compliments for breaking gender stereotypes and proving he is a true fashion icon

Proof Collector’s Edition album, inspired by their ninth-anniversary anthology album, is a collection of the Yet to Come singers’ best work in the truest sense.

The special edition album features new in-depth interviews of all BTS members, with some never asked before questions and more pictures of the group and its members.

In a society where gender roles are defined at birth, BTS V’s latest picture not only broke gender stereotypes but also owned the red lipstick, proving why he is considered a true fashion icon amongst young fans worldwide.

A fan named @Cindycat29 made an interesting observation regarding BTS V’s bold lipstick mark on his hand. It is a mark of an internet protest against cyberbullying.

Victims place their hands on their mouths with lipstick marks on their hands, which means “Cyberbullying needs to be kissed off.”

Cynthia @Cindycat29 @ZoomTV @ZoomTV - Or maybe Taehyung was making a bold statement to address the cyber bullying he has endured since the start of his Chapter 2 solo activities?! 🤷🏻‍♀️ @ZoomTV @ZoomTV - Or maybe Taehyung was making a bold statement to address the cyber bullying he has endured since the start of his Chapter 2 solo activities?! 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/tFQ6OLwTwc

Some fans are also excited to see the teaser video version of this.

Previously, BTS' V had worn skirts, danced in heels, and advocated for equal rights, especially regarding fashion. The Sweet Night singer revealed that he strives to be a singer that friends and fans can be proud of. He also hopes to be around ARMYs like a small, lovable brooch.

BTS' V enthralled ARMYs with his charming presence in radio program “Starry Night”

Dita ⁷ @almostdita



youtube.com/watch?v=kbrFZC… ENG subs have been added to Taehyung's MBC Radio appearance clip ENG subs have been added to Taehyung's MBC Radio appearance clip 💜youtube.com/watch?v=kbrFZC…

BTS V enthralled ARMYs when he replaced Kim Eana on her show “Starry Night” for two days, September 27 and 28, alongside friend and ballad singer Park Hyo Shin.

The duo played some lovely music, chatted with fans, shared anecdotes, and charmed listeners who tuned in to listen to him. V was deeply concerned about the well-being of the ARMYs waiting outside in the cold.

He even got up from his seat to wave at ARMYs waiting outside, dancing and entertaining them. In fact, while leaving the venue, he rolled down the glass windows and requested fans to stay away from the car to avoid hurting themselves.

BTS members will perform at Busan’s Asiad Stadium on October 15 to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo. The concert will be free of charge, and international fans can stream it live on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW.

