“Erased everything”: BTS' V makes a shocking revelation regarding the progress of his upcoming debut solo album

BTS' V made a shocking revelation regarding the progress of his upcoming debut solo album.

The singer recently hosted a micro-mini live of 1 minute and 36 seconds to give some quick updates to his fans about his work and life while trying out the new live button he saw on the Weverse app.

A fan asked BTS' V about the progress of their solo album and he initially revealed that while he was working on the album, he shared that he had “completely erased everything” and was starting over again.

I completely erased everything and am preparing again that's my why day and night has flipped



He elaborated, saying that he has been working on his mixtape day and night and has started afresh, hoping to bring the album to fruition.

Latest album update from BTS' V has left fans heartbroken

This isn’t the first time the Sweet Night singer has deleted songs that were meant to be included in his mixtape. Earlier this year in March, he revealed that he deleted 12 songs because he wasn’t satisfied with them but has retained three songs.

Previously, the song Blue & Grey which was meant to be included in BTS' V’s mixtape was eventually released as part of Bangtan’s pandemic-healing album BE.

However, this new update has left fans heartbroken that they will have to wait longer for KTH1 (working title for BTS' V’s solo album).

Others are wondering if this might be a nightmare for the people working in production, considering they will be required to reshoot and edit everything again.

Some ARMYs are of the opinion that BTS' V might drop the album as a surprise.

While some fans made jokes about it, most of them tweeted that they understand that BTS' V is a perfectionist and will only release his solo album when he is fully prepared for it.

Besides work, he revealed that his pet dog Yeontan was hanging out with his parents at his family home.

Fans have even joked amongst themselves that when BTS' V finally releases his mixtape, they will quickly download all the songs and keep the songs with them in case he changes his mind and deletes them all over again.

Some fans have also come to the conclusion that V is trying to keep himself occupied with work to avoid the murky situation of him and BLACKPINK Jennie’s dating saga.

Besides that, V played some jazz music, which fans believe is reflective of the Bangtan member.

V also explained that every time they do a live stream, a company employee is required to monitor it and fans were already feeling sorry for the newly recruited HYBE intern who will have to monitor the Sweet Night singer’s live.

He revealed that he just wanted to test the newly updated Weverse app to see if it works and it does, so he is happy about it.

ARMYs joked that this month alone they got the longest live stream (Jin hosted a live for RM’s birthday by playing games and having fun) and V hosted the shortest live of 1 minute and 36 seconds just to check the new Weverse update.

BTS' V revealed he got his friendship tattoo on an interesting body part

ARMYs are aware that BTS members have gotten the number 7 tattooed on their bodies to showcase their strong bond and ever-lasting friendship and have shared photos as proof with fans.

However, when fans asked V about his tattoo, he revealed that he got his friendship tattoo done on his left butt cheek.

In other news, BTS and Coldplay’s collab track My Universe has been declared a platinum hit in America for selling 1 million units. It is also the sixth BTS song to achieve this feat besides Boy With Luv, IDOL, and English songs - Dynamite, Butter and MIC Drop.

