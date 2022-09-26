Create

“Erased everything”: BTS' V makes a shocking revelation regarding the progress of his upcoming debut solo album

BTS' V revealed he has restarted work related to his album (Image via Twitter/btspicstwt_)
BTS' V made a shocking revelation regarding the progress of his upcoming debut solo album.

The singer recently hosted a micro-mini live of 1 minute and 36 seconds to give some quick updates to his fans about his work and life while trying out the new live button he saw on the Weverse app.

A fan asked BTS' V about the progress of their solo album and he initially revealed that while he was working on the album, he shared that he had “completely erased everything” and was starting over again.

OP: is Taehyungie working on his album?? 🧐🐻 I completely erased everything and am preparing again ✌️ that’s my why day and night has flipped @BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #V https://t.co/BruC4m3hzb

He elaborated, saying that he has been working on his mixtape day and night and has started afresh, hoping to bring the album to fruition.

Latest album update from BTS' V has left fans heartbroken

@modooborahae @BTS_twt Stop this madness, I beg of you 😭 https://t.co/ai2y22h5PD

This isn’t the first time the Sweet Night singer has deleted songs that were meant to be included in his mixtape. Earlier this year in March, he revealed that he deleted 12 songs because he wasn’t satisfied with them but has retained three songs.

Previously, the song Blue & Grey which was meant to be included in BTS' V’s mixtape was eventually released as part of Bangtan’s pandemic-healing album BE.

However, this new update has left fans heartbroken that they will have to wait longer for KTH1 (working title for BTS' V’s solo album).

@modooborahae @BTS_twt Is he referring to the last time he did that and is still working hard to replace, or is this a new erasure/reset? 🤔😭 https://t.co/H7zhNJOZyV

Others are wondering if this might be a nightmare for the people working in production, considering they will be required to reshoot and edit everything again.

@Always4Bangtan @modooborahae @BTS_twt They're screaming crying wailing for the 839292th time ༎ຶ⁠‿⁠༎ຶ
@modooborahae @BTS_twt Good lord, the production people.. 😂😭😂

Some ARMYs are of the opinion that BTS' V might drop the album as a surprise.

@modooborahae @BTS_twt Imagine if there were songs like Blue and Grey... We'll never find out (⁠╥⁠﹏⁠╥⁠)
@modooborahae @BTS_twt Oh, not again! At this rate, we'll get his album last🥲

While some fans made jokes about it, most of them tweeted that they understand that BTS' V is a perfectionist and will only release his solo album when he is fully prepared for it.

Besides work, he revealed that his pet dog Yeontan was hanging out with his parents at his family home.

👤 kim taehyung, whats kim yeontan doing 🐯 hm dont know, hes at my parents home, wanna see a pic ? https://t.co/WzDq5JGK8b

Fans have even joked amongst themselves that when BTS' V finally releases his mixtape, they will quickly download all the songs and keep the songs with them in case he changes his mind and deletes them all over again.

@BTStranslation_ When he releasing the album, download the songs quickly, as he may delete them

Some fans have also come to the conclusion that V is trying to keep himself occupied with work to avoid the murky situation of him and BLACKPINK Jennie’s dating saga.

Besides that, V played some jazz music, which fans believe is reflective of the Bangtan member.

ɢοοפ ́ ʍοɾɴíɴɢ♫今日もテテ&アミが笑顔で過ごせますようにｼｺﾞﾄｲｯﾃｸﾙﾈ(🌼◕ ᴗ ◕„)ﾉ✲ﾟ.*.:*・ ✲ﾟ.* .:*・✲ﾟ.*.:*・✲ﾟ.* .:Love listening to #V_ChristmasTree (#ChristmasTree) by #V of #BTS          (@BTS_twt) #BTSV#WeLoveYouTaehyung https://t.co/YtrWmJLbJy

V also explained that every time they do a live stream, a company employee is required to monitor it and fans were already feeling sorry for the newly recruited HYBE intern who will have to monitor the Sweet Night singer’s live.

the staff member who's supposed to supervise taehyung while he's doing a live getting the weverse notif https://t.co/FoF7XO2Lli
BTS staff when they realized Taehyung went live without them: https://t.co/PPoRlMktFu
Knowing Hybe staff are panicking when taehyung suddenly did a weverse live pfffttthttps://t.co/TgVQbRMluk

He revealed that he just wanted to test the newly updated Weverse app to see if it works and it does, so he is happy about it.

Weverse staff everytime Taehyung comes online: https://t.co/Iam62egfUi

ARMYs joked that this month alone they got the longest live stream (Jin hosted a live for RM’s birthday by playing games and having fun) and V hosted the shortest live of 1 minute and 36 seconds just to check the new Weverse update.

seokjin holding the record for the longest live ever : 3 hrs 23 minstaehyung holding the record for the shortest live ever : 1 min 36 secs

BTS' V revealed he got his friendship tattoo on an interesting body part

Kim Taehyung breaking records for the shortest live on weverse just cuz he wanted to test it out 😭 https://t.co/LKssoAKAfv

ARMYs are aware that BTS members have gotten the number 7 tattooed on their bodies to showcase their strong bond and ever-lasting friendship and have shared photos as proof with fans.

However, when fans asked V about his tattoo, he revealed that he got his friendship tattoo done on his left butt cheek.

OP: Taehyung-ssi, where did you get your friendship tattoo?🐻 on my left buttcheekOP: Taehyung, are you still working out?🐻 no, I’m not 🤦🏻‍♂️@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #V https://t.co/4DL08hmC4m

In other news, BTS and Coldplay’s collab track My Universe has been declared a platinum hit in America for selling 1 million units. It is also the sixth BTS song to achieve this feat besides Boy With Luv, IDOL, and English songs - Dynamite, Butter and MIC Drop.

