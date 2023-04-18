Where to get the ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland collection? Price, products and other details explored

The beauty brand recently launched their ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland collection and the collab has the dreamiest of shades. From references to iconic phrases to memorable characters, the beauty collection has every product one could need for a stunning makeup look.

The collection has a mixture of skincare and makeup products, and one can even grab their pocketwatch hair brush, styled according to the pocketwatch carried by White Rabbit.

Where to get the ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland collection and what is its price?

ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland launched on April 13, 2023, on the brand's website and has been available at Ulta Beauty since April 16, 2023. The collection has some limited edition items, so one should grab their product of choice while it is still available.

On the ColourPop website, one can either purchase the whole set, which retails for $115, or go for their product of choice and purchase that individually. The brand is also offering an eye, lip, and cheek set for $99, which does not consist of a pocketwatch hair brush.

The collection carries some stunning products that will be a great addition to your vanity if you are a fan of Disney's Alice in Wonderland. Stocks are running out fast on the brand's website and many of the products are already out of stock. However, Ulta Beauty still has the collection in stock, so one can try their luck there.

Products that come with the ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland collection

1) ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland Shadow Stix

The shadow stix shades are reminiscent of Alice, the Mad Hatter, and the Chesire Cat. The product has a creamy formula that can be used in multiple ways to create seamless eye makeup looks.

The shadow stix is available in three different shades: care for tea?, not all there, and full of wonder. The stick retails for $9 individually. One can also get the eye set for $27, which consists of all three shades.

2) ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland Pressed Powder Blush

The powdered blush has a silky formula that looks flawless once applied. The pigment is buildable and one can use it for both natural and glam makeup looks. The fine powder helps the product blend in seamlessly, giving one a natural-looking flush.

The blusher comes in two shades: oh dear! and silence!, two very familiar phrases for all Disney's Alice in Wonderland fans. The product retails for $14 when bought individually from the brand's website.

3) ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland Lip Mask

The lip mask is a limited edition product and one should grab it when they get a chance. The leave-on mask is infused with the goodness of squalane, vitamin E, and shea butter to deeply nourish the lips. It comes in a delicious birthday cake flavor, reminiscent of the Alice in Wonderland cake scene.

The product retails for $12 on the brand's website.

4) ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland Shadow Palette

The eyeshadow palette consists of 12 gorgeous shades that come in a mix of matte, shimmer, and glitter finish. The shades are highly pigmented and easily blendable, perfect for a quick eye makeup look. The palette comes with funky colors one can experiment with to create fun makeup looks.

The palette retails for $22 on the brand's website.

5) ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland Lipstick

The collection consists of two lip duos, a soft lip inspired by Alice herself and a bold lip inspired by the Queen of Hearts. The lipstick has a creamy formula that glides on smoothly. The product is highly pigmented and provides a healthy dose of color with each swipe.

The lip set consisting of both lip duos retails for $30 on the brand's website.

6) ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland Lip Gloss

The lip gloss from the Alice lip duo has a clear finish as compared to the deep red tint of the Queen of Hearts lip duo. The gloss provides the lips with a shimmery finish and has a high-shine formula, ensuring your lips look plump and moisturized all day.

The lipstick kits retail for $18 on the brand's website.

7) ColourPop x Alice in Wonderland Hair Brush

The hair brush is an exclusively online product and won't be available for sale at the ColourPop store. It is also not available in Ulta Beauty, so the ColourPop website is the only place one can grab it. The brush is aptly named oh my fur and whiskers!, reminiscent of White Rabbit's dialogue in Alice in Wonderland.

The brush retails for $18 on the brand's website.

Poll : 0 votes