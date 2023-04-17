Kylash mascara review: Makeup enthusiasts compare Kylie Jenner's new launch with viral product Maybelline Sky High

Kylie Jenner recently launched her newest makeup product, Kylash mascara, and beauty enthusiasts can't get enough. It is the first time Kylie Cosmetics has dabbled in mascara, and Jenner stated in her Instagram post that it has been in the making for a long time.

Jenner launched her first-ever mascara on April 6, 2023, and it is currently available on her brand's and Ulta Beauty's websites for $24. The product is only available in black as of now and claims to give one long, luscious lashes like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Upon seeing Kylie Jenner's mascara, many suggested the packaging was copied from the viral Maybelline Sky High Mascara, which retails for only $12.99 on Ulta Beauty.

Netizens feel Kylash mascara's packaging is a copy of Maybelline's Sky High mascara

Netizens are comparing the new Kylash mascara with Maybelline Sky High mascara (Image via Sportskeeda)

Beauty influencers have been trying out Kylie Jenner's new Kylash mascara, and many agree that the packaging looks very similar to Maybelline Sky High mascara. Some fans exclaimed that they could not discern from the packaging between the two and initially believed they were testing out Maybelline Sky High.

Many users also felt the mascara had a very similar result to Maybelline Sky High, questioning why one would buy Kylash if they could get it for much less from Maybelline. Kylash Volume Mascara retails for $24 compared to Maybelline Sky High's $12.99.

Many claimed the Maybelline Sky High was a great dupe for Kylash, as it did not bring anything new to the table. However, makeup is personal to an individual, and many of the beauty influencers who tried the new mascara absolutely adored the formula and the effect it had on their lashes.

Things to know before getting the Kylash Mascara

1) It is highly volumizing

Kylash mascara is a volumizing mascara, with the brand claiming the product can give one lashes like Kylie Jenner herself. Jenner too has tried out the mascara on her bare lashes to showcase the volumizing power of the Kylash Volume mascara.

Many beauty enthusiasts who tried out this mascara had positive reviews of it. Some influencers even claimed it gave them lashes that they did not know they had, thus showing how it truly coated each individual lash and built up on it.

2) It separates out the lashes nicely

The mascara claims to give the lashes a fanned-out effect and influencers are vouching for it. It gives a wispy effect, and one does not have to worry about the mascara clumping together or giving one spidery lashes.

Kylie Jenner has beautiful lashes, and Kylash Volume Mascara gives one a similar look without the use of false lashes. The credit goes to both the formula and the wand, as the wand's weightless fibers help separate the lashes beautifully, and the formula dries down quickly to prevent any clumping.

3) It has a dry formula

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to product formulations, and Kylash mascara is either a hit or a miss due to its dry formula. Many beauty enthusiasts love the mascara because it dries down quickly, whereas others dislike it for that very reason.

As the product dries quickly, it prevents clumps and flakes and gorgeously separates the lashes. However, since it dries down so fast, it is hard to maneuver around it once the application is done. So for the desired look, one has to get it right in the first swipe, as after it dries down, it is hard to budge.

Poll : 0 votes