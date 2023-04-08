5 times Kylie Jenner nailed the sneaker trends

Kylie Jenner has long been recognized as a fashion icon and trendsetter, and her love for sneakers is no exception.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has been spotted wearing some of the hottest and most sought-after kicks in the sneaker world, from classic Jordans to limited-edition collaborations with luxury brands like Balenciaga and Chanel.

Kylie Jenner is a trendsetter, and her impeccable sense of style extends beyond just her glamorous outfits and beauty looks. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has also proven herself to be a sneaker aficionado, consistently setting the bar high when it comes to sneaker trends.

From bold and daring designs to classic and timeless kicks, Kylie has shown us time and time again that she knows how to rock a pair of sneakers like nobody else. Here are five times Kylie Jenner has absolutely nailed the sneaker game and showed us why she's a true style icon.

From Balenciaga metallic sneakers to her own-launched Adidas Falcon, Kylie Jenner has aced them all

1) Stüssy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Cherry”

Kylie in Stüssy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Cherry” (Image via @kyliejenner/Instagram/Highsnobiety)

The sneakers feature a classic low-top Dunk silhouette with a white leather midsole and contrasting hits of dark brown patent leather and pink suede. The collaboration is a nod to Stüssy's roots in the 80s skateboarding scene and its influence on streetwear culture. As seen with the cherry graphic on the insole and the Stüssy logo embroidered on the heel.

Kylie paired the shoe with a black hoodie with pink embroidery and simple black pants, a perfect combination for a casual look with sneakers.

2) Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 “Sail”

Kylie in Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 “Sail” (Image via @kyliejenner/Instagram,Highsnobiety)

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 "Sail" is a highly popular sneaker collaboration between the Houston rapper and Nike. The shoe features a unique design that blends elements of classic Air Force 1s with Scott's signature style. Kylie paired the sneakers with a pink one-piece jumpsuit, matching the color of her daughter's outfit. Both look super cute in the outfit.

The "Sail" colorway is predominantly white, with a sail-colored canvas upper and sole overlays in earthy tones of brown and khaki. The Nike swoosh on the side is done in silver metal, while the tongue features Scott's "Cactus Jack" logo.

3) Nike SB Dunk High “MF Doom”

Kylie in Nike SB Dunk High “MF Doom” (Image via @kyliejenner/Instagram/Highsnobiety)

The Nike SB Dunk High “MF Doom” is a highly sought-after sneaker that pays tribute to the legendary rapper and producer Daniel Dumile, better known by his stage name MF Doom. Again, Kylie paired her sneakers with a body-hugging one-piece jumpsuit that perfectly complimented the look.

The shoe features a sleek and simple design, with a black and gray suede upper and black accent on the Nike swoosh along with red shoe lace. The shoe also features "MF Doom" branding on the heel tab and insole, completing the tribute to one of hip-hop's most revered figures.

4) Kylie Jenner x Adidas Falcon

Kylie Jenner x Adidas Falcon (Image via Vogue)

The shoe features a chunky silhouette with a mixed material upper, including leather, mesh, and suede in shades of gray, pink, and blue. Kylie paired the sneakers with a light pink crop top and pink cargo pants, both from Adidas.

The Falcon is a nod to the iconic Adidas Falcon Dorf sneaker, which was originally released in 1997. The updated Kylie Jenner version features a modern twist with a more exaggerated sole and updated colorway. The shoe also features a Kylie Jenner logo on the heel tab, adding a personal touch to the classic Adidas design.

5) Balenciaga Mirror Effect Trainers

Kylie in Balenciaga Mirror Effect Trainers (Image via FN/Wheretoget)

Balenciaga Mirror Effect Trainers are a futuristic and bold sneaker design from the luxury fashion brand. The shoe features a high-top silhouette with a unique reflective silver upper that creates a "mirror effect" when exposed to light. The sneaker's reflective surface and high-quality construction make it a standout piece that is sure to turn heads.

Kylie paired the shoes with a black hoodie and mini skirt, but the earthy toned cap and mini backpack completed the look perfectly.

Kylie is known for her bold and daring sneaker choices, like the chunky, oversized dad sneakers that have taken the fashion world by storm. Whether she's rocking a pair of sleek and stylish high-tops or bold and colorful low-tops, Kylie always manages to make a statement with her footwear. Her love for sneakers and her ability to effortlessly mix and match them with her outfits has solidified her status as a true sneakerhead and style icon.

