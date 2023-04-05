Balenciaga Muddy 3XL Trainer shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Balenciaga is no stranger to creating controversial and unconventional sneakers. From the chunky Triple S to the sock-like Speed Trainer, the French fashion house has always pushed the boundaries of footwear design. However, its latest creation, the Muddy 3XL Trainer, might be its most daring silhouette yet.

The Muddy 3XL Trainer is marked at a whopping price of $1,150 for each pair, due to its unique get-up. These shoes are currently available for purchase online as well as in the physical locations of Balenciaga. Multiple sizing options are offered for these chunky men’s trainers ranging from US6 to US14.

Balenciaga Muddy 3XL Trainer shoes are colored in worn-out dark gray tones all over

Here's a detailed look at the trainers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Muddy 3XL Trainer is part of Balenciaga's Summer 2023 collection, dubbed "The Mud Show." The collection, which was presented in October 2022, featured models walking down a muddy runway, wearing clothes and shoes that looked dirty and worn-out. The show was a commentary on the vanity and excess of fashion as well as the environmental impact of clothing production and consumption.

The trainer is a retro-inspired runner that draws from the 1990s and early 2000s esthetics. It features a lightweight mesh and polyurethane upper, with laces that loop and tie around the vamp for a snug fit.

The sneakers also have branding on the toe bumper and heel, as well as an embossed sizing on the heel tab. The 3XL name refers to the exaggerated sole unit, which adds height and cushioning to the shoe.

However, what sets the Muddy 3XL Trainer apart from other sneakers is its deliberate dirtiness. The shoe is covered with mud-like splatters on the mesh and the front section of the sole, giving it a distressed and grungy look.

The mud effect is not real, but rather a carefully crafted design that mimics the appearance of slushy mud covering the shoes. The sneaker is meant to look like it has been through a mud show, even though it is brand new.

Here's a closer look at the heel and soles of the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

As is evident, the Muddy 3XL Trainer is not for everyone. Some may find it appealing and edgy, while others may think that it is ridiculous and wasteful. Regardless of one's opinion, the sneaker is undeniably a statement piece that challenges the norms of luxury and beauty. It also reflects Balenciaga's creative vision and willingness to experiment with different concepts and materials.

The luxury label also underlined its steps towards reducing its carbon footprint, explaining:

“We work to continually reduce the environmental footprint of our products. The remaining carbon emissions associated with all activities in this product’s life cycle are carefully calculated, and we commit to invest funds into carbon removal projects that protect and restore natural ecosystems to tackle climate change.”

If you are interested in getting your hands on this muddy masterpiece, you might want to keep an eye on Balenciaga's website for more updates on future launches.

In addition to the 3XL shoes, the high-fashion label has introduced its “Leopold Ballerina” Pumps and Rhinestone-covered Technoclog in the last few weeks. While the former was offered for $925, the latter was marked at a retail price of $8,350 for each pair. Both the footwear pieces were sold via the brand’s online and offline outlets.

