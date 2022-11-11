Where to buy Balenciaga Spider-Man-themed Runner sneakers? Price and more explored

Demna Gvasalia-helmed Spanish luxury fashion label Balenciaga has dressed its beloved chunky sneakers, the Runners, in a Spider-Man-themed colorway. The Spanish fashion house has always kept their Runners sneakers in rotation and releases multiple colorways every month. The latest colorway comes in a blue color scheme.

The combination of red, blue, black, and silver comes together to give the sneaker a Spider-Man vibe. In an effort to improve the ever-expanding sneaker catalog, the luxury fashion house has unveiled the new silhouette. The shoes can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Balenciaga globally.

The Balenciaga Runners in a Spider-Man theme are priced at $1150

The newly released colorway of the Balenciaga Runner Sneakers that gets a Spider-Man touch (Image via Sportskeeda)

Balenciaga is one of the leading fashion labels that is constantly going against the norms to give fans the brand's subversive take on luxury. The label recently released items like a tape-covered Houseglass bag, a Lay's pochette, and distressed retro dad shoes, and many other non-traditional high-fashion items.

Runners has appeared in many different colorways, including white and black, metallic rainbow, baby pink, and many more. The latest colorway to appear in the selection is clad in gray, red, blue, black, and metallic silver.

While Balenciaga hasn't directly said that the shoe is in collaboration with Spider-Man, the colorway instantly reminds one of the web-spinning Peter Parker's special suit. The shoes are being called the "Spider-Man" shoes by fans of the brand and the web-spinning superhero.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of its usual mesh and nylon material, moving the leather away from the design. The silhouette's usual construction gives it a complete 90s vibe, that is straight from the running shoe archives.

The sneakers have multiple worn-out effects upon the upper. The base of the upper is made out of premium mesh material, which comes accentuated with nylon overlays. The underlays of the mesh base are clad in a gray hue, while the nylon accents are added in a multi-colored fashion with red, blue, and black mashing up.

Multiple cues to the Spanish luxury fashion house are given on the sneaker. These include the sizing that is mentioned on the toe and printed on the edge. Additonally the sizing detail is further carried onto the rear with embossed numbers on the back.

On the lateral side of the shoe's midsoles, a "runner" lettering branding is added to emphasize its effect. More "runner" branding appears on the black rubber tread.

A direct nod to the fashion house is given with "Balenciaga" lettering branding appearing embroidered over the tongues, on the heel clip, lace dubraes, vamp, and sock liners. The "Sporty B" logos are added upon the rear beneath the embossed sizing.

Details such as pull tabs and rope laces have been added to enhance the 90's running shoe aesthetic. Adding to the runner's vintage look, a bulky multi-piece sole unit is added. The sole unit comes clad in black, blue, and silver to denote the pressure points upon the foot.

The luxury fashion house further mentions a way consumers can clean the shoe, which is with a soft cloth. The Spider-Man-themed Runner shoes can be availed on the official e-commerce site and physical of Balenciaga and select retailers at a retail price of $1,150.

