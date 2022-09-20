Where to buy Balenciaga Mold Closed Clogs? Price and more details explored 

Spanish luxury fashion label Balenciaga, renowned for its excellent craftsmanship and avant-garde designs, recently introduced its lifestyle wear Mold Closed clogs. Three color variations are available for these monotone casual footwear pieces.

The Balenciaga Mold Closed rubber clogs are available from the fashion brand's e-commerce stores. Interested buyers can grab these footwear pieces for a whopping price of $495 per pair. Sizes ranging from 39 to 46 are being offered for purchase.

As per the brand's website, these clogs are eligible for crypto payments. Also, it's worth noting that these crypto payments are only available for black and off-white colorways and not for the Neon yellow variant.

Balenciaga Mold Closed Clogs are available in three colorways made with EVA foam

Take a closer look at the three colorways of Mold Closed clogs (Image via Sportskeeda)

2022 has witnessed Balenciaga's increasing interest in clog-style footwear designs. With Crocs, Balenciaga debuted Hard Crocs Sandals, Pool Clogs, and Crocs heel sandals. Alongside its collaborative launch with Crocs, the fashion label added Pool Closed Slides to its catalog sometime back.

Taking a step ahead towards its fondness for clogs, the luxury label recently launched its Mold Closed clog design. These clogs are being released in three colorways: Black, Off-white, and Neon Yellow.

This new Mold Closed clog, which modifies the Pool Closed Slide, is comfortable to wear, breathable, and easier to handle. These waterproof slip-ons feature 100% EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) construction. The uppers of these monochrome designs are debossed with Balenciaga lettering. They appear on the front around the collar area and the back on the heel counters.

Four toe top vents are visible on the clog, while the lateral and medial sidewalls have two bigger windows. With a raised texture at the front that rolls to the back, the overall shape is slightly less sleek than the Pool Closed Slide.

Information about the product's sustainability, as mentioned on the e-commerce page, reads,

“We work to continually reduce the environmental footprint of our products. The remaining carbon emissions associated with all activities in this product’s life cycle are carefully calculated, and we commit to invest funds into carbon removal projects that protect and restore natural ecosystems to tackle climate change.”

Check out all three color options of the newly designed Balenciaga Mold Closed rubber clogs that are easily purchasable from the brand's online store with a price tag of $495. You can also buy these accessories via crypto payments, as white and black iterations are eligible.

In other news, Balenciaga also debuted its various other accessories, including the Trash Pouch Bag and Shoelace earrings that drew a lot of attention on the internet. While the former was priced at $1,790, the latter was marked at $250. You can check out these accessories on the brand's official website.

The brand is appearing in the news for their bizarre experimentations, which is completely in line with the ethos of Balenciaga. As a result, fans often wait for such unique products from the luxury brand.

