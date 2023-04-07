Celebrity footwear collaborations are always the most anticipated and fascinating topic in the sneaker world. What probably started with Michael Jordan gifting sneakerheads the iconic Jordans through his collab with Nike has set a benchmark for upcoming iconic celebrity sneaker collabs.

Many celebrities have reported being huge sneakerheads. Along with their career in the entertainment industry, they have always taken advantage of every opportunity to collaborate with leading sneaker brands to create their signature shoe. A long list of celebrity sneaker collaborations is regarded as great hits in the sneaker scene. However, a few out-of-the-ordinary celebrity sneaker collaborations have become more well-known than expected.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 and nine other popular celebrity sneaker collaborations of all time

1) Pharrell Williams x Adidas

frightrice @salzian @BadBoy2662 The Chanel x Adidas Hu NMD sneakers designed by Pharrell Williams. @BadBoy2662 The Chanel x Adidas Hu NMD sneakers designed by Pharrell Williams. https://t.co/hnJSM1Luk1

NMDs were among the most popular sneakers in the world in 2016, so it was not surprising that there was a lot of excitement surrounding the release when it was reported that its celebrity sneaker collaborations, including Pharrell, were possible. In this sneaker, the words "species" and "being" are arranged in a jazzy irregular pattern with a distinctive, thick lacing structure in the center. Similar to Lamar's earlier footwear, the purpose of this release was to spread a broad message in addition to creating a stylish sneaker.

2) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1

Travis Scott is currently one of the biggest celebrities in fashion. While it will be challenging for him to surpass Virgil and Kanye for the top slot, he now possesses the Midas touch, much like Abloh and Yeezy, whether it be in music or fashion, adding even more certainty to his legitimacy as a business partner in the creative industry. Sneakerheads anticipate even greater things from Scott and the Jordan brand collectively as the year goes on since they work so well together.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Travis Scott x Fragment remains a popular sneaker from all the other silhouettes in the collaboration by the rapper and the sportswear label.

3) Cardi B x Reebok

Reebok @Reebok Reebok x Cardi B - A mystical reality overflowing with all of @iamcardib 's bold energy. “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection out now. reebok.com/us/cardi_b Reebok x Cardi B - A mystical reality overflowing with all of @iamcardib's bold energy. “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection out now. reebok.com/us/cardi_b https://t.co/VKgos8nGdk

Early in her music career, Cardi B was chosen as the face of Reebok. Since then, she has decorated numerous silhouettes with her artwork. The chunky, metallic Reebok Classics' 90s aesthetic was believed to be a reflection of New York at night and a continuation of the previous NYC-inspired capsule, frequently striking out in vibrant colors and crazy patterns.

Its popularity can be inferred from the fact that a substantial portion of the collection is still readily available to purchase on Reebok many months after its first introduction. Eventually, this became one of the most exciting celebrity sneaker collaborations of modern times.

4) Serena Williams x Nike

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the Serena Williams x Nike Air Force 1 "Lapis" Official Look at the Serena Williams x Nike Air Force 1 "Lapis" https://t.co/i9hBMGQkJR

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has worked on celebrity sneaker collaborations before, first developing her own Serena Williams Design Team and then collaborating on a three-way collection with Virgil Abloh of Off-White and the Swoosh Brand.

Most notably, an Air Max 97, Blazer Mid, and Court Flare 2 were released as part of Off-game-changing White's "The Ten" collection in the Off-White x Nike "QUEEN" collection.

5) Anna Wintour x Nike

The legendary Anna Wintour and her current company teamed up to recreate the original Air Jordan 1s. One of them was the Nike Air Jordan 1 "High Zip AWOK". The sneakers were the first AJ1 models to include a female adaption and had their own "Edited by Vogue" logo to represent Wintour properly.

6) Justin Timberlake x Nike Air Jordan III *

Aeyin @AeyinMag Nike Air Jordan 3 X Justin Timberlake Nike Air Jordan 3 X Justin Timberlake https://t.co/lNBc5HhDLW

Apart from Michael Jordan, Serena Willaims, etc., Nike has been a part of many celebrity sneaker collaborations. However, Justin Timberlake is one of the most popular when it comes to sneaker collaborations.

Following the success of the 2013 "Legends of the Summer" collection, which included two trainers made by Timberlake and designer Tinker Hatfield, Nike teamed up with pop singer Justin Timberlake once more. In August 2018, the Air Jordan III JTH, which drew inspiration from Justin Timberlake's album Man of the Woods track Higher Higher, was released.

7) Gigi Hadid x Reebok

The most awaited celebrity sneaker collaborations included the one with Gigi Hadid. On Instagram, model Gigi Hadid posted a photo of a black sneaker with vibrant orange shoelaces to reveal her sneaker collaboration with Reebok. Early December 2018 saw the release of the first piece of the Reebok Aztrek Double X Gigi Hadid from the duo's limited edition, which was just in time for the holidays.

8) Vivienne Westwood x Asics

Apart from its performance, the most crucial element of any sneaker is its design. To honor this, Vivienne Westwood entered the bandwagon of sneaker collaboration with a bang in 2019.

Sports performance company Asics received artistic direction from Vivienne Westwood. Five different trainer designs from the pair's limited-edition capsule collection were introduced over the course of a few months. The next three designs from the capsule were launched in July 2019. The first two types of models were released globally in April 2019.

9) Kendrick Lamar x Nike

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Kendrick Lamar accepted his #GRAMMYs Award for Best Rap Album wearing the Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 Kendrick Lamar accepted his #GRAMMYs Award for Best Rap Album wearing the Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 🏆🎤 https://t.co/LvYcDTmsyu

The world of celebrity sneaker collaborations is complete with music icons giving their touch to the sneaker world. In addition to being a hip-hop legend, Kendrick Lamar has worked with various trainers, including the DAMN. The artist switched from Reebok to Nike in 2015 and debuted his first Reebok, the Ventilator, with an anti-gang violence message.

Before a pack of five matching colorways was released, the red, blue, and neutral combination was reintroduced in 2016 in the Reebok Classic and Classic "Deconstructed." However, the 12-time Grammy Award winner didn't partner with Nike on the Cortez Kenny I until 2018. Since then, fans received three additional pair of Cortez, including the laceless "slip-on" version and a React Element 55 in a strikingly minimalistic maroon colorway.

10) Micheal Jordan x Nike

MuneerTV @MuneerTV_ Sneaker Icons: The History of the Air Jordan 1 Sneaker Icons: The History of the Air Jordan 1 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/EiESgpIunD

The topic of celebrity sneaker collaborations is incompleted without mentioning Micheal Jordan. The history of Jordan began on October 26, 1984, when the basketball player signed a five-year US$2.5 million contract with Nike, which is three times the amount of any other contract in the National Basketball Association (NBA) at the time.

Since the establishment of the Jordan brand, there have been several iconic Air Jordan silhouettes available on the market that sneakerheads are obsessed with.

While there are numerous celebrities who have done some amazing sneaker collaborations with huge sneaker brands, these ten names make it to the top of the list.

Poll : 0 votes