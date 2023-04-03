What is Gigi Hadid's skincare routine? Super model swears by clean products

With regular photoshoots and frequent gracing of the runways, Gigi Hadid's skincare routine is simple yet effective. Since the model has dry skin year-round, the main focus of her regime is intense hydration and moisturization.

During pregnancy, the supermodel started looking for clean products for her skincare routine. This led to her discovery of Oliveda, a brand that utilizes olive tree extracts for all its products.

Their products are lighter in consistency, so she switches them out come winter, as the model has dry skin. However, it is surprising that the supermodel prefers the drugstore skincare products over high-end ones.

Gigi Hadid's skincare routine is easy to replicate with products one can find at their nearest drugstore

1) Oliveda F12 Hydrating Cleansing Milk

Gigi Hadid's skincare routine incorporates cleansing milk instead of a face wash as this is gentler on her dry skin. As the model mentioned in the Vogue video, she has dry skin year-round and this product ensures her skin's natural moisture barrier stays balanced as she removes all the dirt and debris.

The cleansing milk is formulated with vegetable oils to not strip the skin while cleansing. The product contains milk proteins with amino acids to deeply nourish the skin, leaving it plump and even-toned.

The product retails for $33.50 on the Oliveda website.

2) Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisture Cream

Gigi Hadid's skincare routine consists of this cream to bring back moisture to her skin after cleansing it. The moisturizing cream has a fast-absorbing formula, thus not leaving the skin feeling tacky and greasy after application.

The formula is infused with five different types of ceramides to deeply hydrate the skin. They also help with strengthening the skin barrier and encouraging skin elasticity.

The product also contains Panthenol, which helps with water retention and keeps the skin hydrated for longer periods. The glycerin enriched formula delivers deep moisturization to prevent one from having dry and tight skin.

The product retails for $48 on the Dr.Jart+ website.

3) Odacité Mo + P Moringa-Petitgrain Serum Concentrate

Instead of using the serum before moisturizer as is usually done, the supermodel mixes it in with her moisturizer to combine two steps into one. This is a great outtake from Gigi Hadid's skincare routine for individuals who are busy and short on time.

The serum is for extremely dry and dehydrated skin, as it deeply nourishes the skin. The serum uses Moringa oil, which is loaded with antioxidants and fatty acids. It is also infused with Petitgrain, which further intensifies the skin benefits of Moringa.

The product retails for $46 on the Odacité website.

4) Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm Strawberry

Gigi Hadid's skincare routine incorporates lip treatment before she goes in with her makeup. This helps her lips stay soft and moisturized as she applies her makeup. With dry skin, it is important to incorporate a lip care product into the regime as the lips tend to dry out more often compared to the rest of the face.

The product is infused with vitamin E to provide the skin with intense moisturization. Strawberry extracts lend the product exfoliating properties, which are essential to removing all the dead skin cells from the lips.

This will ensure smooth application of makeup products. It is a great tip to apply the lip treatment right before makeup and wipe off the excess when one needs to apply their lipstick.

The product retails for $13.50 on the Lanolips website.

5) Epicuren Discovery Protein Mist Enzyme Toner

Whenever Gigi's skin needs a boost of hydration, she sprays this product as a skin rehydrator.

One can also use it after cleansing to introduce back hydration after washing away all the natural oils. It is infused with Metadermabolic Protein Enzyme Complex to help maintain the skin's natural microbiome and keep it balanced.

The product retails for $22 on the Epicuren website.

Along with these products, Gigi Hadid's skincare routine also consists of the cult-favorite Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. She relies on this cleanser when she has makeup on, as she feels this truly takes off all the makeup without irritating her skin.

This drugstore product is highly recommended by dermatologists and skincare enthusiasts, so it’s a great product to add to one's regime, especially for individuals with dry skin.

Poll : 0 votes