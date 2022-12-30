Vivienne Westwood net worth: Iconic English fashion designer's fortune explored in wake of death at 81

Well-known fashion designer and businesswoman Vivienne Westwood, whose net worth was around $50 million, recently passed away on December 29 at the age of 81. The news was announced on her social media accounts along with her picture.

The post stated that she died peacefully in Clapham, South London, and was surrounded by her family members at the time of death. Additionally, it mentioned that she continued pursuing her interests in design, art, and books and had an amazing life. Stating that she considered herself a Taoist, the post continued:

“She wrote, “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.””

Vivienne’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, and further details on her funeral are currently unavailable.

Vivienne Westwood earned a lot from her career as a fashion designer and businesswoman

Before her successful career in the industry, Vivienne Westwood did a few jobs, including her time at a factory and in a teacher-training college. She also designed her jewelry at the time.

Following her meeting with Malcolm McLauren, the duo became well-known after McLaren became the manager of Sex Pistols and the band started using clothes designed by them. They were also operating a store called SEX.

Vivienne Westwood has earned a lot from her career in the fashion industry (Image via Ki Price/Getty Images)

The pair’s fashion collection Pirate was the first to be displayed for the media and buyers. They continued to create more collections like Savages, Buffalo/Nostalgia of Mud, Punkature, and more. However, the collaboration ended soon after, and Westwood displayed another collection titled Clint Eastwood.

Her collections were also featured at The Brandery Fashion Show in Barcelona in 2011. Two years later, the fashion designer revealed that she won’t expand her business anymore. Her company, Vivienne Westwood Ltd, planned to launch an outlet in Manhattan in 2015. Although the company was operating around 12 outlets across the UK at that time, they were also aiming to open more shops in Paris.

The company has 63 outlets all around the world. However, despite having the highest sales, the company witnessed some losses in 2014. Vivienne’s designs were used by well-known personalities such as Dita Von Tesse, Marion Cotillard, Princess Eugenie, and Pharrell Williams.

Her designs were also used in the 2008 romantic comedy film Sex and the City. Besides fashion designing and entrepreneurship, Vivienne has authored several books, including Fashion in Art: The Second Empire and Impressionism and Vivienne Westwood Opus 2008 limited edition.

In addition, she designed gowns and hoods for King’s College London students during the graduation ceremony. Vivienne has also appeared in two documentaries – Vivienne Westwood’s London and Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist.

