Pharrell Williams x Adidas Tennis Hu sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Adidas Tennis Hu sneakers debuted in 2017 as a collaboration between Adidas and musician Pharrell Williams. The sneakers are inspired by the classic Adidas tennis shoe, the Stan Smith, and feature a sleek, minimalist design with a modern twist.

Pharrell Williams was heavily involved in the design process behind the kicks, and the sneakers reflect his unique style and creativity. The name "Hu" is short for "human," and the sneakers were designed to celebrate diversity and inclusivity.

In 2023, Adidas will drop three of their Tennis Hu sneakers in two-tone colorways. While the official release date and price has not yet been revealed by the label, the refashioned kicks are expected to drop via Adidas' official website in the coming weeks.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Tennis Hu sneakers will come in “Off-White/Royal,” “Grey,” and “Charcoal" colorways

All three sets of the upcoming Pharrell Williams x Adidas Tennis Hu sneakers feature an ultra-minimal design appropriate to the shape, with off-white/royal, charcoal, and gray being the three colorways.

The uppers feature a design that is similar to that of the Humanrace NMD S1, which was released earlier this year. The designs, which are of minimalistic woven variety, utilize thick tube laces that are held in place by thin eyelet threads interwoven into the pattern.

Compared to the previous editions of Tennis Hu, the yet-to-debut shoes include a dash marking on the heel that has been replaced with the new creative director's dash for the Louis Vuitton men's division, while the tongue tabs show the Trefoil logo as well as the "Hu" insignia. Flat sole components below the heel incorporate diamond-shaped grooves to complete the overall design of the shoe.

Adidas Tennis Hu sneakers are known for their comfortable fit. The lightweight and breathable mesh upper is designed to conform to the shape of the foot, providing a snug and supportive fit. This means that anyone can wear these sneakers for extended periods of time without experiencing any discomfort.

In terms of design, the Adidas Tennis Hu sneakers are sleek and stylish. They feature a sock-like construction, which gives them a streamlined look that's perfect for both athletic and casual wear. The sole of the shoe is textured, providing grip and traction for a variety of surfaces. With a range of colors to choose from, including bold and bright hues, these sneakers can add a pop of color to any outfit.

One of the standout features of the Adidas Tennis Hu sneakers is the branding by Pharrell Williams. The musician's logo appears on both the tongue and heel of the shoe, giving the sneakers a celebrity touch. This branding adds to the overall esthetic of the shoe and helps set it apart from other sneakers on the market.

When it comes to durability, the Adidas Tennis Hu sneakers are made to last. The rubber outsole provides grip and protection against wear and tear, while the cushioned midsole ensures that the feet are well-supported during athletic activities. Overall, the high-quality materials and construction of these sneakers make them a reliable choice for anyone in need of durable athletic footwear.

Adidas Tennis Hu sneakers are a stylish and comfortable option for anyone looking for a quality pair of athletic shoes. With their unique design, range of colors, and durable construction, these sneakers are sure to become the go-to choice that guarantees both fashion and function.

