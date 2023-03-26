Fear of God x Adidas sneakers: Release date and more details explored

In 2020, Adidas officially announced their long-term partnership with Fear of God. However, the sneaker brand and Jerry Lorenzo, the founder and owner of the fashion label, did not release any major sneakers from the collaboration. After waiting for three years, the first look at the footwear from the collaboration has surfaced on the internet.

On December 22, 2020, Adidas announced,

"Today, we are officially announcing our long-term partnership with Fear of God, led by owner and founder Jerry Lorenzo. With this groundbreaking partnership, Lorenzo will drive the creative and business strategy for adidas basketball globally. The alliance challenges and exists beyond traditional collaboration –– and is the truest and most honest form of both personal and business relationship."

Now, finally, both brands are going to officially unveil their first work on April 19, 2023, at the Hollywood Bowl.

The upcoming Fear of God x Adidas shoe is not going to be just a basketball sneaker

First look of the footwear (Image via @youngviet23/Instagram)

The highly anticipated sneaker from the luxury fashion brand and Adidas surfaced on Instagram today, mainly via two social media accounts, @youngviet23 and @ovrnundr.io.

The visuals depict a mid-cut sneaker design in a cream and black color palette with a hint of transparency on the side sole, branding of the Three Stripes on the toe, and branding of the fashion label at the heel under the Adidas Trefoil emblem. The shoes are also shown with a forefoot strap. The sneaker has a cushioning system made by Adidas called Lightstrike.

During an interview with Complex, Jerry Lorenzo said,

"This is not the basketball sneaker from Fear of God and Adidas. the Fear of God x Adidas performance sneakers and ready-to-wear collections will be officially unveiled on April 19 during the Hollywood Bowl showing of Fear of God’s 8th Collection."

The collection from the fashion brand features a range of sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The collection represents a neutral color palette with simple yet striking designs that blend the brand's elevated streetwear style.

Considering the sophisticated and classic work of the fashion brand, Adidas is quite excited to work with Jerry Lorenzo. Adidas Executive Board Member Brian Grevy said,

"The global impact that Jerry Lorenzo and Fear of God has had on culture and the industry is undeniable. Jerry is a creative visionary and embodies a true expression of the entrepreneurial spirit today."

He further continued,

"Jerry’s authentic connection to sport, deep understanding of the footwear industry and past, and ability to reinterpret heritage and visualize the future excites us. We look forward to working with him to inspire the next generation of basketball creatives, athletes and communities."

Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr Fear of God x Adidas sample first look



Photo: youngviet23 Fear of God x Adidas sample first look Photo: youngviet23 https://t.co/N98N10ClYx

Jerry Lorenzo is a name that is practically associated with Los Angeles, where tradition means basketball. The collaboration merges his high-end streetwear esthetic with Adidas' iconic sportswear designs.

According to the sportswear brand, from the very start, Adidas has made it their mission to unite individuals, ideas, and social movements. The partnership will jointly celebrate things like teamwork, innovation, and lasting legacies in the sporting world.

