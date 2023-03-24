5 best Adidas sneaker collabs launched so far in 2023

German sportswear giant Adidas has been on a collaborative streak ever since the new year began. Following the termination of its long-standing partnership with Kanye West and Yeezy in October 2022, the brand has experienced a decline in both its revenue and shares.

The label has also seen its collaborative sales numbers drop. Despite facing several harsh challenges, the sportswear giant is trying to regain its momentum by expanding its collaborative partnerships to maintain the hype and buzz amongst sneakerheads.

The label has collaborated with pop-culture icons and iconic labels such as Beyonce' IVY PARK, Bad Bunny, Yohji Yamamoto, and more. The label also planned to launch more iconic collaborations with labels such as Gucci and Pharrell Williams.

5 best Adidas sneaker collabs launched until March 2023, that one shouldn't miss

1) Adidas Originals x Yu-Gi-Oh ADI2000

BAIT @BAITme BAIT x Adidas X Yu-Gi-Oh! launch event this Sunday, 1/22 from 12PM-8PM at BAIT Los Angeles. We will be releasing the Adidas x Yu-Gi-Oh! ADI2000 - Yugi's World along with the second BAIT X Yu-Gi-Oh! collection. BAIT x Adidas X Yu-Gi-Oh! launch event this Sunday, 1/22 from 12PM-8PM at BAIT Los Angeles. We will be releasing the Adidas x Yu-Gi-Oh! ADI2000 - Yugi's World along with the second BAIT X Yu-Gi-Oh! collection. https://t.co/xqcOLxBMwy

Adidas has collaborated with the Japanese manga/anime franchise Yu-Gi-Oh for a footwear collection. The Yu-Gi-Oh anime series was created by the Japanese artist Kazuki Takahashi, who passed away in July 2022.

The collaborative Adi2000 sneaker model is inspired by the game's legendary hero, Yami yugi, and has a bold color scheme. The upper comes constructed out of black leather material, which contrasts with the gold stripes, pink details, and the purple accents.

The sneaker was launched through the CONFIRMED app and select retailers on January 26, 2023.

2) Beyonce's IVY PARK x Adidas Top Ten 2000 sneakers

Top Ten 2000 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Three Stripes label continued its collaborative streak with Beyonce and her label IVY PARK to the Top Ten 2000, as a part of the Park Trailer collection. The duo debuted the collaborative sneaker model in a "beige/orange" color scheme.

The sneaker model comes constructed inspired by retro basketball silhouettes from Kobe Bryant's sneaker lineage. It was launched on January 20, 2023, via Adidas and select retailers.

3) Adidas x Bad Bunny Campus "Light"

The German label collaborated with pop culture icon Benito Antonia Martinez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny. The German sportswear giant and the multi-hyphenate Puerto Rican singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor revamped the Campus sneaker model in a "Light" colorway.

The product was clad in a neutral and white hue and inspired by astrology. The shoe was released on the official e-commerce site and the CONFIRMED app on February 25, 2023.

4) Adidas x James Harden Harden Vol.7 "Better Scarlet"

Harden Vol.7 "Better Scarlet" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German label teamed up with the basketball player James Hrden who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers to launch a brand new sneaker model, dubbed the Harden Vol.7. The official press release reveals words of Eric Wise, the global general manager:

"With the Harden Vol. 7 we wanted to create a shoe that, like James, blurs the lines between performance, fashion and lifestyle. That’s exactly what we needed the Harden Vol 7 to be. A true embodiment of style, ingenuity, swagger and ultimately confidence."

The Harden Vol.7 sneaker model was debuted in a "Better Scarlet" color scheme. The sneaker model was built to serve an athlete both on and off the court. The sneaker comes constructed in a lower profile in dynamic colorways and was launched online on March 2, 2023.

5) Adidas x Yohji Yamamoto Y-3 "Itogo" sneaker

The Three Stripes label collaborated with Yohi Yamamoto to launch a brand new Y-3 Atelier with the launch of a brand-new footwear model from the new experimental line, the Y-3 Itogo. The contemporary footwear comes crafted with five components, including -

Elastic Straps Knitted Upper Boost Midsole Rubber Cupsole Thread

The shoe was launched globally in two monochromatic colorways, "black" and "white," on March 16, 2023.

Apart from these five sneakers, the label also released multiple other collaborations with Monclear, Parley for the Oceans, Jenna Ortega, Burging Cart Society, and Stan Smith.

