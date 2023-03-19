Adidas x HighSnobiety Campus "High Art" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Adidas, a German sportswear giant, is collaborating with the beloved media outlet HighSnobiety to release a brand new makeover upon their iconic and classic Campus shoe model. The media outlet is particularly known for its fashion expertise, and its popularity has led it to earn some stripes.

The duo has presented multiple makeovers on many sneaker models, and the latest to be presented is a neutral and timeless makeover of the Campus sneaker model.

An official release date for the Adidas x HighSnobiety Campus "High Art" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Three Stripes label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released in 2023 via the e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, Highsnobiety website and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Adidas x HighSnobiety Campus "High Art" sneakers

The upcoming Adidas x HighSnobiety Campus "High Art" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

After severing its ties with the multi-hyphenate Kanye West and his brand Yeezy, the Three Stripes German label has been under hot water when it comes to their collaborative items sale and hype.

The German brand, in an effort to bring back its hype, has continued to collaborate with the sneaker industry giants and popstars, including - Beyonce's IVY PARK, Bad Bunny and Pharrell William's Humar Race brand. The label previously released collaborations with the Parley for the Oceans, Gucci, Marimekko, Wales and Bonner.

Now, the brand is taking one more step towards reviving its glory in collaboration with HighSnobiety.

The latest sneaker of the duo comes clad in a "Crystal White / White Tint / Chalk White" color scheme. The pair's upper is constructed out of a mi of suede, leather, and canvas material. The entire sneaker is doused in neutral shades of white and greys.

The leather material clad in light grey is affixed on the toe boxes, tongues, interior lining and the medial midfoot. The base of the shoe is the nubuck leather material. The canvas material sees itself attached upon the lateral sides of the model, eye stays area and heel counter.

These eyestays contrasts with the tonal leather laces placed on the tongue. More of canvas panel is added on the heel area. Lastly, the suede material also makes its way onto the sneaker design. The suede is placed upon the heel tabs, Three Stripes branding on both medial and lateral sides.

Brandon @brandon1an



don’t worry this is it for my adidas posts for today adidas @highsnobiety Highart Campus - retail $130, I actually really like these. Not sure when they’re dropping.don’t worry this is it for my adidas posts for today adidas @highsnobiety Highart Campus - retail $130, I actually really like these. Not sure when they’re dropping. don’t worry this is it for my adidas posts for today https://t.co/hnW2KweFyH

Branding detail is added with the feature upon tongue, which opts for a split-branding debossed in a white finish. The right pair features an "Adidas" logo, while the left pair features a subtle "HS" logo. More branding details are added with the co-branded trefoil and HS logo upon the heel tabs and the sockliners.

The shoes opt for a bit of a deconstructed and reimagined look with the details like frayed edges of the tongues, and imperfectly cur overlays. The dual-layered tongues are also a part of the deconstructed look. The look is finished off with the creamy white midsoles and rubber outsoles.

The collaborative HighSnobiety x Adidas Campus "High Art" sneakers are rumored to release in 2023 via the e-commerce site of Adidas, HighSnobiety and select retailers. The pair will release in men's sizes at a retail price of $130.

