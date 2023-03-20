5 best Adidas x Gucci footwear releases so far

Currently, Gucci and Adidas are some of the most well-known fashion partners. They attracted a lot of attention for their superbly crafted footwear items that used stunning color palettes and patterns.

Collaborations frequently involve clever exercises in fusing brand signifiers to create enticing hybrids for consumers. However, not every collaboration is the same. In certain cases, these trials have led to the development of novel specimens that were the result of true creative affinities, just like in multiple joint releases of Adidas and Gucci.

Alessandro Michele, the creative director of the Italian fashion house, has been a longstanding enthusiast of the brand and an avid collector of Adidas Gazelle shoes. His nostalgia is echoed by its sporty throwback glamor, so the collaborative footwears appear to be the outcome of genuine creative freedom.

Gazelle shoes and four other footwear launches of Adidas x Gucci which impressed their fans

1) Adidas x Gucci men's Gazelle sneaker

Take a closer look at the Gazelle sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The two brands partnered on a line where the GG monogram pairs with the trefoil and the web contrasted with the three white stripes. Emblematic House's motifs combine with those of the storied sportswear brand Adidas to create a range of dynamic styles that are inspired by the 1980s and 1990s.

The Gucci Trefoil embellishments on this Gazelle sneaker are exquisite. The base of these sneakers is composed of brown suede that is topped with three black leather stripes on the sides.

The Brown Suede variant of Gazelle shoes was launched on September 12, 2022. These sneakers can be easily bought the e-commerce as well as in select offline boutiques of the luxury fashion label. With a retail price label of $850 per pair, they are offered in sizes ranging from US 6 to US 17.

2) Adidas x Gucci Wedge Gazelle sneaker

Here's a detailed look at the wedge Gazelle shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

To elevate the sneaker experience for their wearers, the duo introduced their Gazelle wedge sneakers dressed in metallic gold leather. These gold sneakers are adorned with three black stripes on the sides and vivid red lace sets to add more flair.

The Gazelle wedge sneakers were dropped on September 12, 2022. They are priced at $920 for each pair. These women's shoes are offered in sizes US 3.5 to US 11.5 and can be bought from the online and offline locations of the fashion label.

3) Adidas x Gucci women's lace up boot

Here's a detailed look at the lace-up boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ankle boots are dressed in beige, orange, and purple hues. Brightly colored materials that use neon pop to highlight the tactile hiking components of the footwear are used to adorn the lace-up boot.

These shoes include some of the most daring features from the collaboration, including metal eyelets, rope laces, a 52mm tiered battered sole unit, and vintage accents like Trefoil marking. The tongue features a distinctive co-branded trefoil vintage mountain marking to go along with the motif. The sturdy heel counter, the collar region, and the outside sole unit all include additional logos that are embossed.

The Women Lace-up boot was introduced in December 2022. It is marked with a retail price label of $1,390 for each pair. One can easily avail them online, along with a few select retail shops of the Italian label and its partnering vendors.

4) Adidas x Gucci Women’s Knee-high boot

Take a closer look at the boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

The duo’s knee-high boot are priced at $1,690 per pair. Interested buyers can purchase them online as well as the physical locations of Gucci and its linked retail outlets. These boots were also dropped in September 2022.

Bright blue leather is used to make these fancy boots. The blue underlays are embellished with crisp white leather three stripes.

5) Adidas x Gucci men’s leather clog

Here's a detailed view of the premium clogs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Those interested in wearing luxe clogs can surely consider the collab’s premium clogs. The black and white footwear designs are combined with brown branded heels. Putting everything together is antique gold-toned hardware.

These men’s footwear pieces are purchasable from the fashion label's e-commerce website in sizes varying from US 4.5 to US 16.5. The pair is priced at $1,250 each. On June 7, 2022, these clogs were made available in the market.

These were a few of the many footwear pieces offered by the two labels so far. If someone wants to get them, they can check out more colorways of the aforementioned designs on Gucci’s webstore.

