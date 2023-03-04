Hello Kitty x Crocs Classic Clogs: Price and more details explored 

Yuko Shimizu’s creation Hello Kitty has now appeared on the globally acclaimed Crocs foam clogs as part of their latest partnership. These all-pink footwear staples are co-designed by the duo.

The Hello Kitty x Crocs Classic Clogs was recently launched by the partnering labels and is currently purchasable from online as well as offline outlets of Crocs and some of its affiliated retail stores. The foam clogs can be easily availed in several sizing options with varying pricing tags.

Retail prices for the adult sizes are $60, whereas you need to pay $50 for children's sizes, and $45 for toddler sizes.

Hello Kitty x Crocs Classic Clogs comes with playful jibbitz charms

Here's a detailed view of the newly launched Hello Kitty foam clogs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crocs' most recent joint venture this year is with Hello Kitty. The company has increased its roster of collaborators since going through a significant comeback at the beginning of 2020, which was marked by them winning the Classic Clog Shoe of the Year award at the 2021 FNAAs.

Among many others, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Diplo, 7-Eleven, MCM, and Kurt Geiger have all had successful launches with the brand.

Its latest partnership with Hello Kitty comes after a slew of recent releases by the footwear label, including those with Vineyard Vines, Luke Combs, Vera Bradley, Harry Potter, and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. It also follows the brand's popular and consistently successful collaborative efforts with Salehe Bembury.

These footwear designs can be decorated with removable jibbitz charms (Image via Crocs.com)

The latest partnership between Hello Kitty and the footwear brand features Sanrio's feline fashionista, who exhibits her love of pink in a variation of its classic Classic Clogs. The design has the customary perforated toes as well as adjustable heel straps with molded foam uppers.

The pair is decorated with a colorful pink and purple design of hearts, rainbows, Kitty, and her animated buddies Badtz-Maru and My Melody.

The description of the kid-sized clogs on the brand’s website reads:

“Just when you thought your kids couldn’t look any cuter. Say hello to our Hello Kitty and Friends collection made especially for the little ones!”

The incredibly light and fun footwear pieces are both water-friendly and buoyant, weighing only ounces. Furthermore, the ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris. The easy-to-clean and quick-to-dry features make them all the more appealing. Lastly, the Pivoting heel straps are perfect for a more secure fit.

Here's a closer look at the heel counters of these clogs (Image via Crocs.com)

A $20 pack of charms shaped like Kitty and her buddies Cinnamoroll, Chococat, LittleTwinStars, and Pompompurin is currently available on the Crocs web page, alongside two 5-count sets of themed Jibbitz charms. A $25 pack with two Kittys and her accessories will be made available later.

Don’t miss out on the newly launched joint Classic Clogs that are currently available for purchase. For more future collabs and other clog releases, sign up on the footwear brand’s official web page for quick notifications.

