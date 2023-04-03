Adidas New York Sports sneaker collection: Release date, price and more details explored

Adidas has a long history of making sports sneakers. Founded by Adolf Dassler in 1949, the label quickly gained a reputation for creating innovative and high-quality athletic footwear. Over the years, the sneaker brand has continued to innovate and improve its sports sneakers, introducing new technologies and materials to make them more comfortable, supportive, and responsive.

On April 3, 2023, in honor of New York sports, the brand is dropping three sneakers that represent the Mets, Giants, Islanders, Rangers, and Knicks. In celebration of the city's devoted fan base, the sneaker brand has created a limited-edition line of 1980s-style basketball shoes in the bright colors associated with the city's most storied teams. The two Rivalry models will drop for $110, while the Conductor model will be available at a price of $130.

Adidas New York Sports sneaker collection has two Rivalry sneakers and one Conductor sneaker

New York Sports sneaker collection (Image via Adidas)

Adidas Originals has released a limited-edition pack of throwback 1980s basketball shoes in bright team colors as a way to show their appreciation for the fans. Although fans of the Yankees, Nets, and Jets will be disappointed, those who support the Giants, Islanders, Rangers, and Knicks will have something to look forward to after April 3.

The two iterations of the blue and orange color scheme are applied to the Rivalry Low '86, a shoe with historic significance in the world of basketball sneakers. Both are generic enough that anyone can wear them, even if they root for the Mets, the Knicks, or the Islanders. The Conductor High is equally well suited to both Giants and Rangers supporters with its varsity red and royal blue trimmings.

The new upcoming Conductor High Shoes will be dressed in Cloud White, Royal Blue, and Core White color palette. The pair have suede, leather, and nylon uppers with Rubber cupsole.

On its official website, the brand further talked about the impact of the shoes, stating:

"The influence of the Adidas Conductor shoes has spanned far beyond the hardwood. This version celebrates the birthplace of the Conductor — New York. Inspired by an epic year in New York sports, these shoes have contrasting suede 3-Stripes with screenprinted pinstripes borrowed from 1986 jerseys. An embroidered NY logo emblazons them with team pride while bold colorblocking adds a vintage feel."

One Rivalry Low 86 model will be dressed in White Tint, Royal Blue, and Orange color palette, while the other will come in Bold Blue, Hazy Copper, and Chalk White colorway. Introducing these shoes to customers, Adidas wrote:

"The year is 1986. The New York City sport scene is alive with athletic rivalry. Fans showing off their team pride are as common as newsstands on street corners. Pinstriped jerseys dominate the landscape, showcasing the power of the uniform. Enter these emblematic adidas shoes, giving life to that era in soft corduroy, rich suede and chunky rubber."

The athletic wear label continued:

"Inspired by the passion of pride, they've become a signature style adopted by skaters, punks and artists alike. EVA cushioning cradles every step, and a soft lining hugs your feet in comfort."

All the aforementioned products will be available on the official website of Adidas on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 2 pm. Keep an eye on the site to grab the pair.

Poll : 0 votes