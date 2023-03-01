Adidas logo : 5 interesting facts and more details about the design

Regardless of culture or language, the Adidas logo is recognizable globally. It merits its reputation as an iconic brand with extensive historical roots. Adidas has developed from a modest, regional sportswear supplier in a rural area of Germany into one of the leading manufacturers of sneakers plus athletic apparel worldwide.

It is advantageous to examine the corporation's beginnings, evolution, and branding as Adidas continues to grow and poses a threat to Nike's industry dominance.

Here are five enticing and lesser-known facts about the Adidas logo

1) The first Adidas logo featured a bird design

This was the first logo designed by the founders of the brand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adolf "Adi" and Rudolf "Rudi" Dassler, the co-founders of Adidas, designed the brand's initial logo. The Dassler family crest served as the basis for the sneaker-carrying bird emblem, representing the obstacles that athletes must overcome. The business was formerly known as Gebrüder Dassler Schuhfabrik (Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory).

2) The brand didn’t design the Adidas logo

The three stripes of the Adidas logo have long been a subject of notoriety. They weren't the first businesses to employ the design, though. Karhu Sports was the logo's first owner. Due to financial constraints from the Second World War, Karhu Sports' owner decided to sell Adidas the trademark to their emblem in exchange for €1,600 and two whisky bottles.

The three-stripe Adidas insignia was first introduced in 1971 in the shape of a leaf known as the "trefoil." The current emblem, shaped like that of a triangle, eventually replaced this earlier design, while certain Adidas products still use the trefoil mark.

3) Adidas logo has its own meaning and significance

Adidas first introduced stripes to its running shoes to increase their durability. Jesse Owens, a runner, won the Olympics in 1933 while rocking Adidas sneakers.

The three trefoil leaves represent the three regions of the globe (North America, Europe, and Asia) where the company's products are available. The stripes on the trefoil emblem stand for the company's emphasis on diversity.

The logo, which resembles a mountain, represents overcoming obstacles and achieving your objectives no matter what. As for the spherical emblem, it represents the world and quick change.

Here is an interesting fact. All Adidas logos begin with a lowercase letter to show that the company creates affordable casual apparel for all consumers.

4) Adidas three parallel lines logo

These parallel lines are the signature style of the brand's clothing and footwear items (Image via Adidas)

The most recent Adidas logo debuted in 2005 and is distinguished by its left-to-right running horizontal and straight stripes. It is easily recognizable due to its basic design.

Spotted on its athletic wear, accessories, and footwear. The three stripes stand for the company's desire to push boundaries, question the status quo, and seek advancement both in the sports world and outside.

They use the same readable sans-serif typeface for all of their logos. This trademark is only used in lowercase letters to highlight the label's carefree attitude towards fashion.

5) The brand lost claim on the horizontal stripes logo

Take a look at the parallel line logo (Image via Adidas)

Adidas was denied the ability to claim ownership of using three parallel lines after the General Court of the EU determined that this trademark was not sufficiently "distinctive."

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) officially authorized the trademark in 2014, making Adidas the exclusive owner of the mark throughout the whole EU.

Then, in 2016, the EUIPO revoked the trademark's registration. Adidas contested this annulment, but the EUIPO has since rejected this and determined that the mark "should not have been registered" in the first place because it lacks any unique character.

The court defended its ruling by stating that a logo of three stripes is a "common, figurative mark" and that other characteristics of the mark, such as its black-and-white color scheme, have contributed to its distinctiveness to Adidas rather than the stripes alone.

Additionally, it claims that Adidas' proof does not establish that the mark is exclusive to the company throughout the entire EU.

This was some of the most crucial information on the Adidas logo, which has undergone numerous changes over the years.

