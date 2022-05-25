From fruits to faux money, 6 outrageous fashion show invitations 

A fashion show invitation is definitely an object of desire, but staging a fashion show might just be the most challenging task any designer has to do. From finalizing designs to sending out the invitations, a designer has to ensure that everything works as smoothly as possible. Every element of the show has to be aligned with the aesthetics and ideas represented in the collection.

The practice of sending themed invitations has gained prominence in recent years. Runway show invitations have evolved into more than just invitations as they have become yet another way for designers to express their creativity. The invitations can now be considered tokens of remembrance because a lot of thought is put into them.

Several high-end fashion labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, Fendi, Jacquemus, and Balenciaga have made headlines for their unique invitation designs. Some of the designs are truly unpredictable, featuring bread (by Jacquemus), vegetables (by Gucci) and whatnot.

As it happens, runway show tickets are not always inspired by the collection to be presented. They can sometimes also be a nod to the runway show’s venue. For instance, invitations for Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2023 show presented a stack of $100 faux cash imprinted with the brand's name. Many were left curious about the ambiguous design. As it happens, the stacks of faux dollars were influenced primarily by the show's venue, the New York Stock Exchange.

With Balenciaga’s aforementioned SS23 invitation stealing the spotlight lately, let’s take a peek at other outrageous fashion show invites that have been sent over the years.

Six intriguing fashion show invitations over the years

1) John Galliano Fall/Winter 2009

John Galliano 2009 runway show invitation (Image via L'Officiel USA)

John Galliano used decks of cards as invitations for his Fall/Winter 2009 runway show. The cards arrived in a pack of three and presented distinct characters, giving off an antique casino impression.

2) Maison Margiela Fall/Winter 2009

Maison Margiela 2009 fashion show invitation (Image via Facebook/Maison Margiela)

As an invitation to Maison Martin Margiela's Fall/Winter 2009 collection, guests received a 3D plastic screen. The characteristic Margiela numerals were displayed on the face of this television screen, which matched nicely with the House's sophisticated but minimalist approach.

3) Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2020

Fleur Burlet @fleurburlet The Louis Vuitton men’s fall 2020 invitation has arrived. Virgil Abloh has bestowed us with the gift of time in a pizza box The Louis Vuitton men’s fall 2020 invitation has arrived. Virgil Abloh has bestowed us with the gift of time in a pizza box https://t.co/dGTePhEdTy

Virgil Abloh always knew how to surprise and delight his fans. His Louis Vuitton couture shows have always been highly structured and unique. It is no surprise that his invitations have also been wonderful rarities.

For the LV Fall/Winter 2020 runway show, Abloh wanted to do something innovative when it came to the fashion show invitations. He decided to send his guests a grey watch, which had all the numerals replaced with the Louis Vuitton logos. The hands moved only counterclockwise on the event of the label's FW20 show. The watch quickly became a collector's item with hefty resell rates on both Grailed and StockX. Only 1200 pieces of the original watch were created.

4) Fendi Spring/Summer 2021

Fendi 2021 runway show invitation (Image via NSS Magazine)

Last September, Fendi blew everyone away when they sent out fashion show invitations for the SS21 show in the form of a packet of Rummo pasta. It was the perfect product in that, rather than imitating the rarity of an expensive collection, it immediately conjured up a homely, comfortable environment. The invitation also rode the tide of fashion merging with the food industry.

Fendi prepared handmade pasta as show invites for its Spring/Summer 2021 show, just in case you thought designer labels were restricted to apparel. These pasta packets, which feature the peculiar Fendi emblem, were too pretty to eat but made for a terrific kitchen decoration.

5) Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2022

FELIPE @felipemnzp Let’s take a look at Demna’s vision for his Fall/Winter 22 Balenciaga presentation titled ‘360° Show’



Invitations came in the form of engraved iPhones 6 in silver. (I still own one)



Let’s take a look at Demna’s vision for his Fall/Winter 22 Balenciaga presentation titled ‘360° Show’ Invitations came in the form of engraved iPhones 6 in silver. (I still own one) https://t.co/uz1J5B1rYz

When it comes to outlandish fashion show invitations, we can't leave Balenciaga out. The brand outdoes itself every time. Balenciaga sent their guests damaged iPhone 6s as invitations to the Fall/Winter 2022 show earlier in 2022. The phones also arrived with a formal card, but it was the etched Balenciaga emblem on the rear that truly made them stand out. If there was ever a shattered iPhone that fashion lovers would want, it's this one.

This informal collaboration between Balenciaga and Apple was revived during the event with a hoodie which mimicked the tech giant’s renowned catchphrase, “Think Different.”

6) Gucci Fall/Winter 2019

Food-themed fashion show invitations appeared to be popular throughout the Fall/Winter 2019 season. Gucci delivered a selection of fruits and veggies to the attendees as a prelude to the fashion show in order to avoid paper waste. Guests received not only a fashion show invitation to see one of Milan Fashion Week's most hyped collections, but also free grocery items.

