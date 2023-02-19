Adidas Trae Young 2 “Lightning” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Atlanta Hawks' dynamic shooter Trae Young, who is setting us up for 2023, has unveiled a new colorway of his Adidas Trae Young 2, the brand's second signature sneaker.

The NBA point guard crafted the "Lightning" hue of the shoes, perfect for a shooter with exceptional power.

The Adidas Trae Young 2 "Lightning" sneakers are preparing to go on sale in the upcoming weeks. Young diehards may readily purchase these expertly designed sneakers for about $140 per pair at Adidas' affiliated retailers and online retailers.

Adidas Trae Young 2 “Lightning” shoes arrive in classic black and white makeup with blue accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Adidas Trae Young 2 Lightning colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you aren't acquainted, Trae Young and Adidas have a long-term contract in place since 2018. The annual value of this large endorsement agreement was $1.8 million. The Forum shoes, in particular, are among the footwear brand's most iconic shapes, which the two initially conjured up together.

To the delight of his fans, the basketball player debuted his first pair of Adidas signature shoes on the court in May 2021, following which, various fresh colors of the Adidas Trae Young 1 footwear design were welcomed by the sneaker community.

The athlete unveiled his second trademark sneaker during the second half of 2022. It has already been released in "Black/White," “Purple Lilac,” and "Team Solar Green" hues. The updated variant of the silhouette will arrive with thunder lightning strikes, perfectly dubbed “Lightning” colorway.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Lightning strikes the adidas Trae Young 2 ⛈️ Lightning strikes the adidas Trae Young 2 ⛈️ https://t.co/JBQuZGb3yy

Adidas highlighted Young's energetic playing style and unique sneakers, saying:

“Trae Young’s playing style is unconventional, fearless and dramatic. Naturally, his signature shoes are too. They’re designed for players who move at top speed, with the support to handle quick stops and tempo changes.”

The German athletic wear manufacturer provided additional details on the player's Adidas Trae Young 2 design, stating:

“The magic of these shoes is in their hybrid cushioning and adaptive, semi-laceless upper. Underfoot, two types of cushioning — responsive BOOST and featherlight Lightstrike — combine for a lightweight, energetic ride. Up top, an adaptive knit upper hugs the foot and adapts to quick changes.”

Seldom navy inlays combine the thin nylon laces above for a somber contrast, curing its adaptable SCK360 knit outer in a pitch-dark wash of "Legend Ink."

Take a closer look at the thunder lightning designs on the toe tops of the sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Crisp white patterned lightning-strike accents spotlight the latter along with its adilette-inspired 3-Stripes all across the forefoot, while a dazzling silver metallic coat wraps the mudguard and embossed heel tabs.

The silver metallic hue injects similar charisma into the mid-foot shank while a "Cloud White" BOOST sole unit pairs with the initial introduction of "Legend Ink" along the sole. The shoe is further livened up by stitching its heel with a repeated arrangement of "Pulse Blue."

Keep an eye out for the next Adidas Trae Young 2 "Lightning" colorway on the brand's official website. One can also register on the official e-commerce website to receive immediate notifications when the sneaker is presented.

Poll : 0 votes